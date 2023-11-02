Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co.’s Celebration Collection Selected as One of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023

Point Reyes, CA – Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. announces today that the Celebration Collection is included in 2023 Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 7. Oprah’s Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 48 gifts under $50.

This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/a45416733/oprahs-favorite-things-2023/. The Point Reyes Celebration Collection is available for purchase at www.pointreyescheese.com and in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, “It’s true that you could bring all the handcrafted, award-winning cheeses from this women-owned family farm to a holiday event. But trust me when I say you might want to save the TomaTruffle for a grilled cheese.”

Each award-winning, artisan cheese in the Celebration Collection is uniquely delicious and will elevate any table whether gifting the pack to someone special or enjoying it yourself at home. The Celebration Collection includes: Toma, TomaRashi, TomaProvence, TomaTruffle, Bay Blue, Quinta, Effie’s Pecan Biscuits, Janet’s Finest Raspberry Jalapeño Jam, and a Point Reyes wooden cheese knife. We are proud to include Effie’s Homemade biscuits, and Janet’s Finest as a part of this collection –both of which are fellow women-owned companies and whose products make for the perfect accompaniments to our hand-crafted cheeses.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 112 items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/email/oprahdaily-newsletter-oft) which runs from Nov. 10-21. The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring Point Reyes Cheese’s Celebration Collection on this year’s list, hits newsstands nationwide on Nov. 7.

About Point Reyes Cheese Farmstead Cheese Company:

In 1959, Bob and Dean Giacomini established their successful dairy farm just north of Point Reyes Station in Marin County, CA. In 2000, together with their daughters, the family began making hand-crafted cheese on the farm with milk from their own herd of Holsteins. In 2010, now WBENC certified Women-Owned by sisters Diana, Lynn and Jill, they opened The Fork, a culinary and educational center offering farm-to-table educational experiences for both consumers and the trade. In 2018 the company expanded to Petaluma, with the opening of a second creamery, warehouse and distribution center. The Point Reyes product line consisting of Toma, TomaTruffle, TomaProvence, TomaRashi, Bay Blue, Gouda, Quinta and Original Blue, is available nationally at independent cheese shops and specialty grocers and online at www.pointreyescheese.com. To learn more about Point Reyes Cheese Farmstead Cheese Company, please visit www.pointreyescheese.com.