Point Reyes Farmstead Celebrates 4 Awards at the 2024 American Cheese Society Annual Judging & Competition

Point Reyes, CA — The 41st annual American Cheese Society (ACS) conference, themed “Cheese for Real,” took place in Buffalo, New York, from July 10-13. The highlight of the conference was the prestigious ACS Judging & Competition Awards, a blind competition celebrated for its high level of integrity and dedication to recognizing the best in American cheeses. Point Reyes TomaTruffle brought home the 1st place ribbon for American Originals Flavored Cheese, while Bay Blue took 3rd place in Rinded Blue Mold Cheeses. Additionally, the two newest cheeses in the Point Reyes line-up achieved notable success: Truffle Brie won 2nd place in Soft Ripened Flavored Cheese, and Fennel Blue achieved 3rd place for Flavored Rinded Blue Mold Cheese.

“Being recognized by the ACS is always an honor,” said Connie Concon, National Sales Director at Point Reyes. “But winning four awards is especially meaningful this year. Bay Blue continues to be the critics’ favorite since it was brought to market over a decade ago and TomaTruffle without a doubt, is one of the best truffle cheeses being made in the US. Additionally, to have our two newest cheeses, Fennel Blue and Truffle Brie both take home medals for the first time is just so gratifying. They are perfect cheeses at great price points for the holidays and the recognition adds to the groundswell of enthusiasm around their launch.”

A total of 1,596 cheese and cultured dairy products were entered into the competition. Judges recognize products for their achievements in flavor, aroma, texture, and appearance. This pivotal event underscores ACS’s commitment to education and innovation within the cheese industry, preparing new generations of members to lead and excel in a continuously evolving market.

About Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company

In 1959 Bob and Dean Giacomini established their sustainable dairy just north of Point Reyes Station, CA. In 2000, together with their daughters, the family began making cheese on the farm with milk from their own herd of Holsteins. In 2010, they opened The Fork, a culinary and educational center offering farm-to-table educational experiences for both consumers and the trade. Three of the Giacomini sisters, Diana, Lynn and Jill now own and run the WBENC-certified, 100% women-owned company that is recognized internationally as an award-winning producer of best-in-class, hand-crafted, artisan cheese. With production locations on the farm and in nearby Petaluma, the Point Reyes Farmstead product line contains Original Blue, Bay Blue, Toma, TomaProvence, TomaTruffle, TomaRashi, Gouda, Quinta, Truffle Brie and Fennel Blue. The product line is available nationally at independent cheese shops and specialty grocers, at The Fork, Bay-Area farmers’ markets and online at www.pointreyescheese.com.