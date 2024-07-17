Caputo Cheese Sweeps the Fresh Mozzarella Category at the 2024 American Cheese Society Competition

Chicago, IL –– Caputo Cheese, the leading manufacturer of award-winning cheeses, is thrilled to share its latest accolades from the American Cheese Society (ACS). The brand swept the Fresh Mozzarella – Under 8 oz. all milk category, receiving first place for its Nodini, second place for its Mini Nodini, and third place for its Ovolini.

Natale Caputo, CEO and President of Caputo Cheese shares, “I am grateful for the hard work and dedication my team puts into crafting our cheese. These achievements surpassed our expectations, and we are honored to be recognized by our peers at the ACS.”

Not only has Caputo Cheese’s specialty Nodini been awarded at the ACS, but a few months prior, it received Best of Class at the 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest – attesting to brand’s global prowess and excellence.

The American Cheese Society’s (ACS) Judging & Competition (J&C), the largest event of its kind for American-made cheeses, wrapped up two-days of judging at the Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in June. Products entered into the competition were received June 3-5, 2024, with judging from June 6-7.

Growing from just 89 entries 38 years ago, the ACS J&C welcomed cheeses and cultured dairy products from 228 companies this year. The ACS Judging & Competition is renowned for its rigorous standards and is one of the largest cheese competitions in North America. The event highlights the exceptional quality and diversity of cheeses being produced across the continent, providing a platform for cheese makers to showcase their best products.

About Caputo Cheese

Caputo Cheese specializes in the manufacturing and processing of fine Italian cheeses, including Parmesan, Romano, Asiago, and Fresh Mozzarella. Since 1978, the Caputo family has been crafting the finest cheeses, and the company’s award-winning products possess the quality, flavor, and consistency only high standards and family pride can produce. The brand’s Italian cheeses, hand-crafted products, artisanal style, and creative applications are recognized around the world.

Carrying on this legacy, Natale Caputo, CEO and President of Caputo Cheese, is gaining notoriety in the industry for modernizing the family business with his forward- looking approach, dynamic leadership, and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Caputo Cheese team engages with customers on new and relevant concepts, techniques, and innovations catering to their growing needs–one bite at a time!

The full Caputo Cheese experience is available through their website, along with foodservice and select retail stores. For more information, please visit @caputocheese (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) and www.caputocheese.com.