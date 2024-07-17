Alto-Shaam Launches New Range of Heated Display Cases

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has launched the latest version of its heated display cases featuring multiple enhancements, including new LED lighting and top heat.

The new deli case range includes three different size models – the 48-inch (122cm) case with three pan zones, a 72-inch (183cm) case with five and the 96-inch (244cm) with seven pan zones – all featuring Alto-Shaam’s patented Halo Heat® technology now paired with ceramic top heat for extended holding times.

The dual heating provides the most even and highest quality extended holding for a variety of food items such as pastas, vegetables, and fried chicken. Unlike ‘traditional’ heating holding, temperatures created by Halo Heat technology don’t fluctuate to extremes or dry out food. With independent top and bottom holding temperature control per pan zone, food can be displayed for longer without sacrificing quality. This helps foodservice operations increase prepared food profits and reduce food waste.

Further enhancing operating efficiency, the new display cases also feature LED lighting to provide brighter, more eye-catching displays. Mirrored sliding back doors paired a glass front and sides draw customers in from every angle – boosting impulse sales.

Waterless and easy-to-install, the countertop, stationary base, and mobile base options provide placement flexibility throughout the customer’s location.

Michael Cayo, Product and Pricing Manager at Alto-Shaam, says the new heated display range enhancements were inspired by customers’ evolving needs: “We’re continuously gathering customer feedback and using this to update our products. Our new range of heated display cases are now brighter and better than ever, with modern enhancements and heating element updates that allows operators to put their food in the spotlight!

“Our upgraded display cases extend holding times without compromising food quality, helping operators increase prepared food profits while reducing food waste.”

To learn more, visit www.alto-shaam.com/display.