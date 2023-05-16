Alto-Shaam spotlights Several Innovations at National Restaurant Association Show

Chicago – Alto-Shaam, a global foodservice equipment innovator, will demonstrate its latest product solutions throughout the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show.

New to the show floor, Alto-Shaam will showcase its latest innovation in the combination oven category, Prodigi™. Combining multiple cooking functions in a single appliance, Prodigi ovens execute any dish, however simple or complex, with the highest quality, precision and consistency every time. Thanks to its boilerless design, Prodigi ovens result in less water usage and maintenance costs, while delivering superior performance.

The new ovens feature intuitive controls and Wi-Fi capability. With minimal to no training required, the ovens can be easily managed remotely using ChefLinc™, Alto-Shaam’s cloud-based remote oven management system. ChefLinc allows operators to create, manage and distribute recipes to ovens through the cloud, providing foodservice operators control of their equipment, menus, and business from anywhere.

Also ChefLinc enabled, Alto-Shaam will spotlight its latest Converge® multi-cook ovens. Converge ovens provide up to three independent oven chambers in one ventless footprint. Pairing controlled humidity and the patented vertical air flow of Structured Air Technology®, Converge can steam, bake, grill, air fry and more – at the exact same time, in each independent chamber. Converge also provides labor savings with its automatic self-cleaning design and consistent vertical airflow that eliminates the need to rotate pans.

“Alto-Shaam is excited to showcase Prodigi and Converge ovens, among several other new product innovations at the show,” said Lucy McQuillan, Alto-Shaam’s Chief Commercial Officer. “As a pioneer in the industry, we are committed to helping our customers achieve their goals through ground-breaking equipment innovations.”

Further expanding its merchandising product offerings, Alto-Shaam will highlight its new flat top two-shelf Heated Shelf Merchandiser that extends holding times and give greater line of sight to customers. With an added layer of top heat paired with gentle, radiant Halo Heat® technology, these merchandisers provide even holding for hours.

Throughout the show, Alto-Shaam’s global team of chefs will provide live cooking demonstrations on designing and enhancing food offerings, such as grab-and-go, cook-chill, pizza, smoking and low-temperature cooking. The demonstrations will highlight tips to maximize food quality and reduce costs. In addition to Alto-Shaam’s culinary team, Charlie the Butcher, one of Alto-Shaam’s longest customers, will serve his famous “Beef on Weck” sandwiches.

To learn more, explore Alto-Shaam’s Show To Go page.