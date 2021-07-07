Alto-Shaam Announces New Director of Regional Key Accounts

Alto-Shaam, a recognized leader and innovator in the global foodservice equipment industry, has promoted Bill Rodgers to Director of Regional Key Accounts—to further strengthen relationships with its key customers and partners.

In this role, Rodgers will lead Alto-Shaam’s U.S. Regional Key Accounts team to identify, develop and manage sales relationships. He will work with Alto-Shaam sales, service and product development teams as well as outside manufacturer representatives to provide product solutions and support tailored to the needs of regional key customers across all sectors of the foodservice industry.

“Since joining the Alto-Shaam family in 2019, Bill has lived the values of Alto-Shaam and proven to provide exceptional support for our customers and partners,” said Lucy McQuillan, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Alto-Shaam. “His passion for helping our partners and customers makes him the perfect fit for this new role, as we look to enhance support for our regional key accounts.”

Rodgers will continue as Government Sales Manager in addition to his new responsibilities. As Alto-Shaam continues its search for a Northeastern regional, he will also support the region as Business Development Manager.

Alto-Shaam has a full team of culinary, sales and technical service experts ready to help operators accomplish their foodservice goals. To learn more or receive personalized support contact an Alto-Shaam expert.