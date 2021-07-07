Save Foods Inc. Tackling Food Waste Challenge

NEW YORK – Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “For the Earth’s Sake, Companies Aiming to Reduce Food Waste.”

Food waste is a social, humanitarian, economic and environment concern. Understand that waste isn’t just what gets thrown away in a kitchen, grocery store or hotel. It also includes product that never leaves the farm or spoils during distribution. Collect those billions of pounds of waste, and there are enough calories to feed every undernourished person on the planet. …

Against this backdrop, Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD ) is moving from nine successful pilot trials with five commercial partners to sales of its products as it looks to capture share in the $2.6 billion post-harvest treatment market. The products are all-natural treatments made from a proprietary blend of food acids that reduce bacterial and fungal decay to dramatically increase shelf life of fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, the treatment leaves no harmful residues on the produce or in the environment while maintaining freshness over time.

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food-tech industry: food waste and loss, and food safety. The company is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality every step of the way—from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers alike. SVFD’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing house processing, including citrus fruits, avocado, mango, pears, apples and bell pepper. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, they also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product.