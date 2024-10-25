Hodo’s New “Saucy Tofu” Entrees Pack Protein, Convenience, and Global Flavors

OAKLAND, Calif.– Hodo, a favorite of Michelin-star chefs and home cooks alike, is excited to introduce a new line of high protein entrees that are perfect for anyone who wants a quick meal without compromising on taste or nutrition. Hodo’s new “Saucy Tofu” comes in three delicious and trending flavors: Thai Red Curry, Japanese Teriyaki and Korean BBQ. Simply add your favorite grains, veggies or noodles and you’ve got a meal!

The U.S. retail plant-based food market now exceeds $8.1 billion (Good Food Institute). “While sales of meat alternatives are flatlining, interest in tofu continues to grow as consumers gravitate towards plant-based foods that are healthy, minimally processed, and taste great,” shares Hodo Founder and CEO Minh Tsai.

Saucy Flavor, Mealtime Saver

Many shoppers and busy parents are veggie-curious or want to reduce their overall meat consumption without compromising their protein intake. With these flavorful Saucy Tofu meal kits, you can enjoy them right out of the package or make healthy dishes such as Quick Teriyaki Saucy Tofu or Thai Red Curry Tofu Tacos.

Tofu – Delicious Everyday Protein

Whether you are a tofu enthusiast or tofu-curious, these meal kits make it easy. They come with ample sauce in two packets, perfect for pairing with vegetables or grains, making an easy and nutritious one skillet meal that can be on the table in minutes.

A Protein And Nutritional Powerhouse

Whole soybeans are nutritional powerhouses prized because they are complete proteins containing all 9 essential amino acids

containing all 9 essential amino acids Excellent source of healthy plant-based protein, with 17 grams per serving

No artificial flavors, cholesterol-free and preservative-free

Certified organic by CCOF, made with organic tofu, vegan, gluten-free

Alex Caspero, New York Times bestselling author and Registered Dietitian shares, “Most health-conscious shoppers are looking for high protein foods. Tofu is low in saturated fat while rich in protein and calcium. Tofu also has fiber and anti-inflammatory isoflavones, which have been shown to support metabolic health by reducing the risk of high blood pressure, high blood sugar levels and high cholesterol.”

Minh adds, “Tofu is not just for vegetarians! In Asian cultures, it is common to cook meat and tofu together for a hearty, protein-rich meal. We encourage omnivores, flexitarians, vegetarians and even meat lovers to add these yummy and easy tofu entrees to their everyday meals.”

Hodo’s Saucy Tofu Kits Available Nationwide

Available nationwide at Whole Foods, Good Eggs, Misfits & Imperfect Foods. They are made using organic tofu, vegan, gluten-free, and climate-friendly. Indulge in Hodo’s award-winning Organic Extra Firm Tofu, drenched in rich, flavorful sauce.

Thai Red Curry: Curry up and eat. A fragrant Thai Red Curry Tofu dish, rich with flavors of coconut, ginger, lemongrass, and a touch of curry. Add rice or potatoes to this saucy entrée, and you’ve got a meal. Japanese Teriyaki: The ultimate yum-ami. An umami-packed Teriyaki Tofu dish, with a delicious blend of tamari-infused flavors: sweet, savory, and just a hint of tang. Add your favorite noodles or veggies for a delicious, saucy entrée. Korean BBQ: Seoul-ful sizzle. A bold Korean BBQ Sauce Tofu dish, full of heart-and-Seoul: savory sesame, a touch of sweetness, and a ginger kick. Add your favorite grain or veggies to this saucy dish.

