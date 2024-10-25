Dole Unveils New, Produce-rich Dishes for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas

New-for-2024 dishes include pineapple-brined roast turkey, banana “graveyard” puddings and two new fall-themed Dole Whips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From spooky desserts and satisfying sides to two fall-themed Dole Whips, Dole Food Company has healthy holiday cooking and entertaining covered with a host of new and returning recipes rich in fresh fruits, vegetables and family fun.

Along with curating a holiday-themed collection from Dole’s vast online recipe library, Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole manager of nutrition, wellness and communications, has unveiled seven new dishes including a pineapple-brined roast turkey, “graveyard” puddings made with bananas and avocado, the Autumn-Spiced Apple Pie DOLE WHIP® and the consumer-requested Roasted Peach-Mango DOLE WHIP®.

Also offered are thoughtful new uses for leftover turkey plus healthier alternatives to apple cobbler, shepherd’s pie, pumpkin pie and holiday eggnog.

Finally, Marcus offers her latest holiday menu, serving and nutrition tips and tricks in a series of new Dole Nutrition News blog posts.

Halloween and Fall

Autumn-Spiced Apple Pie DOLE WHIP® (Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sodium and Dairy-Free) (NEW FOR 2024): The latest DOLE WHIP® sensation delivers all the tarty appeal of the fall dessert by blending DOLE® Apples and Pineapple with apple pie spice, unsweetened almond and powdered sugar.

Roasted Peach-Mango DOLE WHIP® (Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sodium and Dairy-Free) (NEW FOR 2024): Created by Dole at the request of Dole Whip lovers, this fruity sensation blends fresh DOLE® Peaches, Mangoes and Banana in the same smooth, refreshing experience.

Pumpkin Spice-Sweet Potato DOLE WHIP® (Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sodium and Dairy-Free): This blend of DOLE® Pineapple, Sweet Potato and pumpkin spice was introduced in 2022 and has already become a DOLE WHIP® classic.

Halloween Choco-Banana Graveyard Puddings (NEW FOR 2024): DOLE® Bananas and Avocados are blended with oat milk, cocoa powder, honey and dark chocolate chips and then topped with graham crackers to create spooky bowls of fun with many creative topping opportunities.

Simply Good Apple Cobbler (Vegetarian, Low-Sodium and Low-Fat) (NEW FOR 2024): DOLE® Pineapple, dried cranberries, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger offer a sweet twist on the traditional cobbler recipe.

Thanksgiving

Pineapple-Cider Hot Brined Roast Turkey (NEW FOR 2024) For a more moist and tender bird, Dole calls for the turkey to marinate overnight in a mixture of pureed DOLE® Pineapple, apple cider, rosemary and salt before roasting it to a golden brown with sage, thyme and pepper.

Savory Pumpkin and Greens Souffle: This easy, hearty pumpkin souffle matches familiar fall flavors with lightly tossed DOLE® Organic Spring Mix for a dramatic holiday presentation. And thanks to the crown of healthy greens, there’s no worry about falling souffle!

Thanksgiving Loaded Smashed Potatoes: A cornucopia of DOLE® vegetables – Baby Spinach, Carrots, Celery and Red Onion – are loaded on mashed DOLE® Red Potatoes along with cranberries, orange juice and chopped turkey breast.

Thanksgiving Leftovers

Day-After-Thanksgiving Avocado Toast (NEW FOR 2024): DOLE® Avocados, Pineapple and Green Leaf Lettuce are arranged with leftover skinless roast turkey on toasted wheat bread and topped with cranberry relish and balsamic vinegar.

Avocado-Mango Turkey Burritos (NEW FOR 2024): Make next-day magic by folding turkey into whole wheat tortillas along with DOLE® Mangoes, Avocados, Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Lime, jalapeno and red bell peppers, whole-grain brown rice and low-sodium refried black beans.

Sweet Potato and Turkey Hash (Gluten-Free and Low-Sodium): Combine turkey with roasted sweet potatoes for a quick and healthy breakfast hash that’s packed with protein. Top with a fried egg for a complete meal.

Banana Bread Monte Cristo: Turn your leftover or overripe bananas into an elegant Monte Cristo sandwich by layering turkey and cheese between slices of banana bread, then pan-fry until golden-brown.

Christmas

Twisted Candy Cane DOLE WHIP® (Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Low-Sodium and Dairy-Free): Our holiday Whip combines DOLE® Bananas, Pineapple, Strawberries and Raspberries with unsweetened coconut milk and peppermint extract.

Individual Turkey Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie: Perfect for holiday parties, these hearty mini meals are made with DOLE® Sweet Potatoes, Baby Spinach, Green Onions, turkey breast and black beans.

Crustless Pumpkin Banana Pie (Vegetarian and Gluten-Free): Enjoy this gluten-free variation on the beloved holiday dessert made with ripe DOLE® Bananas.

Healthy Holiday Eggnog (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free and Low-Sodium): DOLE® Bananas add a healthy, flavorful touch to everyone’s favorite yuletide indulgence.

DIY Holiday Menu Ideas, Tips and Tricks from Melanie Marcus, MA, RD

