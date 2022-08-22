Sales and Marketing Veteran Kimberly St George Joins Dole Fresh Vegetables

CHARLOTTE, NC – Dole Food Company announced today that 25-year produce industry veteran Kim St George has joined Dole Fresh Vegetables as Vice President of Sales, West Region. St George will focus on expanding the Dole Value-Added salad business while also working closely with Dole’s Fresh Pack team in farm fresh vegetables.

St George comes to Dole from Renaissance Food Group/Calavo where she served as VP Business Development. In that role she primarily focused on developing new customers and products in the retail, club and alternative channel segments for fresh vegetables, fruit, and deli product lines.

Prior to that St George held roles with Mann Packing as Director of Sales & Marketing, working directly with US and Canadian customers to develop and manage the company’s value-added private brand and club portfolios, as well as Taylor Farms Retail and River Ranch Fresh Foods in the areas of Marketing, Innovation, Sales and Business Development.

Currently St George sits on the International Fresh Produce Association Marketing Council and Southeast Produce Council Southern Roots Women’s Committee, and previously served on various United Fresh, Produce Marketing Association and Fresh Produce & Floral Council committees, as well as the UC Davis Cal Aggie Alumni Association Board of Directors.

“We are very excited to have Kim join to lead our Western sales team,” said Emanuel Lazopoulos, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing at DFV. “She brings decades of leadership experience, established relationships and produce knowledge across a broad set of roles and organizations. Coupled with her enthusiasm, Dole Fresh Vegetables is well positioned for continued success.”

St George received her Bachelor of Science, Agricultural & Managerial Economics from UC Davis and MBA from Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

