Brighter Bites Receives Generous Donation From Sun Orchard

PHOENIX – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, receives a $25k donation from Sun Orchard, a leading developer and manufacturer of all-natural citrus based ingredient and beverage products, servicing market leaders across the foodservice, specialty industrial and club channels.

“Sun Orchard is proud to support Brighter Bites’ mission of providing healthy food to children. Their dedication to childhood nutrition aligns perfectly with our company values,” Jeff DeBoer, CCO at Sun Orchard. “Through this collaboration, we hope to make a positive impact on families in need.”

This partnership highlights the commitment to sustainability, which the two companies share. Sun Orchard’s sustainability initiatives include responsibly sourcing citrus from ethical farms and minimizing waste throughout its production processes. Likewise, Brighter Bites’ mission to give families free access to fresh fruits and vegetables is made possible by the sustainable donations of supply partners across the U.S.

“A huge ‘thank you’ to Sun Orchard for being a key player and champion for us to launch one of our newest markets, Phoenix,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. We are grateful to partner with such a well-established company in the community working toward the same goal- making fresh produce more accessible. Thanks to Jean-Marc Rotsaert and the entire Sun Orchard team for continuing to support our work in Phoenix and beyond!”

In addition to the generous donation, Sun Orchard’s team located in Tempe, AZ will be joining Brighter Bites Phoenix to volunteer and support back-to-school programming at the local schools.

To learn more about becoming a corporate sponsor through product or financial donations, visit brighterbites.org or contact Director of Strategy and Partnerships, Amy Priebe, at amy.priebe@brighterbites.org. Follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube for more.

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 65 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than one million individuals (including teachers) in Austin, Bakersfield, Dallas, Houston, Las Cruces, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York City, Salinas, San Antonio, Southwest Florida, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.

About Sun Orchard

Sun Orchard is a leading provider of all-natural not-from-concentrate citrus ingredients and beverages. For nearly 40 years, the company has been committed to quality, customer satisfaction, and employee well-being. Dedicated to inspiring a world that believes in genuine ingredients, Sun Orchard’s mission is to build lasting partnerships by providing premium, genuine fruit-based beverage and ingredient solutions, crafted by a caring team. The manufacturing facilities are strategically located across the United States, ensuring efficient distribution and product freshness. Sun Orchard products are crafted from the freshest citrus fruits, carefully processed to ensure freshness and safety. To learn more about Sun Orchard, visit www.sunorchard.com.