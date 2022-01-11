Brighter Bites is Named The Produce Moms Nonprofit Partner

HOUSTON – Brighter Bites, a nonprofit organization that delivers fresh fruits, vegetables and nutrition education resources directly into families’ hands, is proud to announce it’s been named the official nonprofit partner of The Produce Moms.

The Produce Moms has been a longtime supporter of Brighter Bites and its mission to create communities of health through fresh food. With the finalization of its B Corp Certification, The Produce Moms chose Bright Bites as its nonprofit partner so as to provide an even bigger platform for the organization to reach more families around the country where fresh produce and resources are needed.

“Brighter Bites perfectly aligns with our mission to put more fresh produce on every table,” said Lori Taylor, founder and CEO of The Produce Moms. “Through this partnership, we’ll be able to reach even more families with educational messaging around the benefits of eating fresh produce, the growing process, and how to select, store and serve it.”

To bring increased awareness of Brighter Bites to consumers, The Produce Moms will utilize its vast social media platforms including podcasts, blog posts, content sharing, recipe features and more to share the philanthropy’s work.

“We’re honored to have been chosen by Lori and her team as The Produce Moms official nonprofit partner,” said Lisa Helfman, founder of Brighter Bites. “We look forward to growing this partnership while continuing to reach families with resources to help create lifelong healthier lifestyles.”

This unique partnership has evolved over the past year through a variety of outreach efforts, all with the goal to increase produce consumption among children and their families. The Produce Moms has featured Brighter Bites’ leadership in its podcasts and produce-filled recipes on its website. In return, Brighter Bites has promoted The Produce Moms and its mission to encourage healthy eating through sharing family activity sheets and its kid-friendly blogs and recipes.

