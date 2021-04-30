Brighter Bites Welcomes New Manager of Sourcing, Amy Priebe

HOUSTON – Brighter Bites, a Houston-based nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits, vegetables and nutrition education resources directly into students and families’ hands, is pleased to announce the hiring of Amy Priebe as its new sourcing manager.

Priebe joins Brighter Bites with years of produce sourcing experience, most recently working at Imperfect Foods as the Produce Merchandising and Category Manager. In her new role, Priebe will work closely with produce suppliers and distributors from across the country to ensure Brighter Bites families receive the most nutritious fresh food available.

“I am looking forward to growing Brighter Bites partnerships in the produce industry so that the organization can continue to distribute the best fruits and vegetables to our families,” said Priebe. “By expanding these partnerships and reaching even more families, we can help create the next generation of fresh produce consumers.”

Priebe earned her undergraduate degree in economics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Soon after, she attended the L’Art de la Pâtisserie program at the French Pastry School in Chicago and spent six years baking bread, pastry, and desserts throughout the Midwest, eventually becoming head pastry chef at Sardine in Madison, WI for two years.

Though she no longer cooks professionally, Priebe has continued to strengthen her knowledge of food as a sale and purchasing manager for local food distributors. For the past eight years, she’s connected customers with quality produce the Midwest. Most recently, she helped launch Imperfect Foods in the Midwest, where she was responsible for sourcing all of the perfectly imperfect fruits and vegetables from around the country.

“Amy’s years of experience in the produce supply space will serve as a tremendous asset to Brighter Bites as we continue to make connections within the produce industry, serve families in our existing cities, and expand to additional cities throughout the country,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “Brighter Bites is thrilled to have her expertise and enthusiasm as part of the team.”

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided more than 40 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 475,000 individuals (including teachers) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, and Southwest Florida. In 2021 Brighter Bites expanded its programming to Salinas, California. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.