Brighter Bites Partners With Goodpop For 2023 Summer Programming

HOUSTON – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, announces partnership with GoodPop®, a better-for-you frozen treat that uses fresh, organic, non-GMO, real, and wholesome ingredients.

Since its founding, GoodPop has been committed to helping fight against hunger in America by providing access to healthy meals for those who need it most. A donation made by GoodPop will enable Brighter Bites to enhance its summer programming and provide watermelon, one of the main ingredients in GoodPop’s Watermelon Agave frozen pops, to members of the Austin and San Antonio communities.

“We are honored to have a partner such as GoodPop to support our mission, especially during our summer programming months,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “Summer programming presents its own unique set of challenges outside of the regular school year and having partners support us during this time of the year is always welcomed and appreciated.”

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop has been committed to using fresh ingredients, offering better-for-you frozen treats made without artificial colors, flavors and preservatives for those who crave a world of good. As a certified B Corp, GoodPop creates everyday social good via fair trade ingredient sourcing, humanitarian efforts, and The Pledge Good Foundation, created to encourage more generosity, kind gestures and good deeds.

“After our team had the pleasure of volunteering with Brighter Bites earlier this summer, it was clear that we’re on similar journeys to leave the world better than we found it,” said Clara Tomlin, Director of Brand Impact at GoodPop. “We look forward to supporting Brighter Bites during the summer months and how we can potentially work together going into the 2023-2024 school year.”

To learn more about becoming a corporate sponsor through product or financial donations, visit brighterbites.org or contact Director of Strategy and Partnerships, Amy Priebe, at amy.priebe@brighterbites.org.

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 50 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 500,000 individuals (including teachers) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, Southwest Florida, Salinas, Los Angeles, Bakersfield, and San Antonio. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® has been committed to using fresh, organic, Non-GMO, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 19 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing better-for-you novelty brand, GoodPop is a certified B-Corp dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. GoodPop products are available at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Publix, Natural Grocers, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Thrive Market and more in the United States. To learn more about GoodPop’s cleaned up classic frozen treats visit www.goodpop.com.