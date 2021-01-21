Good Foods Recaps Milestone Year in Charitable Efforts

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of dips and good-for-you products, looks back at charitable efforts put forth in 2020 and prepares for another philanthropic year ahead.

This year, Good Foods established a partnership with Brighter Bites, an organization that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands. The partnership included teaming up during the 2020 collegiate football season for the “Sack Hunger” campaign and the SUNSET Rocks concert during Fresh Summit to donate a total of $35,000 to the Brighter Bites’ organization.

In addition to giving to national charities that support the Good Foods mission, the company also looked in their own backyard to aid organizations that could use a helping hand during the pandemic. Good Foods donated around $250,000 worth of product to local Chicago and Wisconsin food banks.

“Supporting our charitable mission is a cornerstone of what we do at Good Foods,” said Danyel O’Connor, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Not only is our charitable mission important to our company, but each of our employees hold it near to their heart as well. We’re so proud of our efforts in 2020 and look forward to continuing our service and community outreach in 2021.”

Good Foods and its employees also partnered with several other nonprofits and schools throughout the year, including:

Garden of Eatin’ – community garden in Kenosha, WI

Cristo Rey St. Martin High School Work Study Program

Kenosha County Warm Clothing Drive

Children’s Miracle Network

The Salt & Light Coalition in Chicago, IL

In 2021, Good Foods plans to further its partnership with organizations like Brighter Bites, as well as continue donating products, time and resources to local and national nonprofits and organizations.

The company’s charitable mission aims to educate communities on fresh, better-for-you food and enable promising students with a passion for food to promote the growth of good, safe foods. For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit goodfoods.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

# # #

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.