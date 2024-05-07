Nasoya Unveils New Plantspired Plant-Based Chick’n

Latest innovation in brand’s line of plant-based meat alternatives launches in Kung Pao and Bee-Free Honey Garlic varieties

AYER, Mass. and FULLERTON, Calif. — Nasoya, a pioneer in the plant-based foods revolution and maker of the country’s #1 brand of tofu, expands further into the new plant-based meat category with the launch of Plantspired Plant-Based Chick’n. Hitting grocery store shelves this month with initial availability at Albertsons and Meijer, Plant-Based Chick’n will be available in two delicious Asian-Inspired flavors: Kung-Pao and Bee-Free Honey Garlic.

The launch of Plantspired Plant-Based Chick’n cements Nasoya’s status as a leader in the growing plant-based meat category. Plantspired Plant-Based Chick’n follows the successful introduction of Plantspired Plant-Based Steak in 2022, which the brand saw 155% sales growth for in 2023. Looking to build on the momentum of Plantspired Plant-Based Steak, Plantspired Plant-Based Chick’n marks Nasoya’s first foray into plant-based chicken alternatives.

“We are thrilled to see Plantspired Steak enjoyed by so many consumers in different stages of their plant-based journey, and knew they were hungry for additional plant-based options that featured exciting global flavors” said Ellen Kim Director of Marketing Communications & Consumer Insights at Pulmuone, parent company of Nasoya. “We immediately turned our attention towards chicken – the most consumed animal protein in the United States – and worked to develop a convenient, plant-based alternative that delivers on both taste and texture. Plantspired Plant-Based Chick’n is an exciting addition to our lineup and reaffirms our commitment to making sustainable plant-based eating accessible.”

Nasoya’s new Plantspired Plant-Based Chick’n features a tender, meat-like texture and is bursting with authentic Asian flavors. Like all Nasoya products, Plantspired Chick’n has a simple ingredient list and is made with high-quality, non-GMO ingredients. Boasting up to 45g of plant-based protein per package, Plantspired Chick’n bites are pre-cut and pre-seasoned, ready to heat and enjoy in just minutes. Both flavor-packed varieties include a separate sauce packet, perfect for tossing with the crispy bites of Plantspired Plant-Based Chick’n as the finishing touch to a delicious meal. The Kung Pao variety features an aromatic sweet, spicy and tangy sauce while the Bee-Free Honey Garlic variety offers a sweet and savory honey-inspired sauce with a rich garlic flavor.

Plantspired Plant-Based Chick’n can be quickly pan-fried or air-fried before being added to a wide variety of dishes like stir-fry, rice, noodles, salad, tacos and more. The product joins Nasoya’s Plantspired line of convenient meal solutions and accessible plant-based proteins, including Plantspired Steak in Korean BBQ and Gochujang varieties, tofu Toss’ables, and marinated TofuBaked.

About NASOYA

For over 40 years, Nasoya has been a leading provider of natural and organic foods. Part of the family of brands at Pulmuone, a company synonymous with authentic, wholesome products and the highest quality of ingredients, Nasoya believes in creating great-tasting, healthy, convenient snacks and meals for every eating occasion. Product offerings include tofu, high-protein tofu, Kimchi, Asian-Style Vegan Wraps, Asian Noodle Kits & Dumplings, low calorie/low carb Pasta Zero noodles and a variety of Plantspired products including TofuBaked, Toss’ables, Superfood Skillets, Plantspired Steak and many more. The Nasoya website offers countless healthy and delicious recipes, tips and tricks and helpful blog posts. Learn more at Nasoya.com, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest or Instagram.