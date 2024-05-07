Ambassador Introduces Skinless Franks as Grilling Season Approaches

The new premium hot dog offers consumers the same world-class spices and hardwood smoke without the natural casing.

Munster, IN – Ambassador® is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation- Skinless Franks. With a growing demand for skinless hot dogs in the market, Ambassador recognized the need to cater to this segment of consumers who prefer a more tender bite.

According to recent research, nearly 65% of hot dog consumers prefer to buy “skinless only.” In response to this demand, Ambassador has developed a delicious and flavorful Skinless Frank that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning taste buds.

“By listening to our consumers and understanding their preferences, we have created a product that meets their needs and exceeds their expectations,” said Evan Jex, Associate Brand Manager. “Our Skinless Franks are a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation.”

The new Skinless Franks are made with premium cuts of pork and beef, ensuring a superior taste and texture. These hot dogs are also free from fillers or by-products. In addition, they are “bun-length” size to provide a more satisfying hot dog experience.

For an authentic taste, these Franks are naturally smoked with hardwood, infusing them with a rich and smoky flavor that delights hot dog aficionados.

Whether for a backyard barbecue, a family gathering, or a quick and delicious meal, Ambassador’s Skinless Franks are the perfect choice for any occasion.

For more information about Ambassador® and its range of products, please visit www.ambassadorhotdogs.com

About Ambassador

Ambassador® has been serving Scandinavian-style natural casing hot dogs in Minnesota since 1932. With its unique, slightly sweet flavor, these old-world hot dogs and sausages are hardwood smoked and include all-natural spices, no fillers and no artificial colors or flavors.