Mission Kitchen: ‘The Future of Fish’ Event

London — Mission Kitchen will host a full-day symposium, as part of its Tomorrow’s Table event series, that explores the trends, challenges and issues affecting the fish industry. As concerns over the sustainability of seafood consumption continue to mount, industry leaders and experts will come together to debate the critical factors triggering the ‘Blue Revolution’ and delve into the innovative solutions and developments that can help reimagine and rebuild the future of the sector.

The highly anticipated event, titled ‘The Future of Fish’, promises a day of insightful panel discussions, workshops, cooking demos and food-tasting experiences – including a Seaplant Snack Bar and Future Fish & Chips lunch – culminating in a networking banquet showcasing the best of the ocean bounty and plant-based innovations.

With 93% of global fish stocks either fully or over exploited, despite only accounting for 2% of the calories humans consume, can there ever be a sustainable way for seafood to feed the planet? According to a recent study by the Marine Conservation Society, 43% of seafood consumers prioritise sustainability, yet 24% find the process too complicated, highlighting the need for accessible solutions.

Headlining the symposium is Jenny Jefferies, award-winning author, food writer, radio producer/presenter, and ambassador for Love British Food, who will set the stage for the day’s discussions.

Notable sessions include Water to Table, exploring sustainable seafood sourcing, production, and provenance, featuring leading representatives from Offshore Shellfish and SEA Alliance. Fish Remade, showcasing high-tech alternative fish products, featuring product pioneers, FoodSquared and Pacifico Biolabs. Selling Ocean Foods, a deep dive into the evolving landscape of quality seafood and ocean-based products, featuring Sea Sisters and Koralo Foods. Additionally, Future Fishing Talent will spotlight the contributions of women in the industry, featuring luminaries such as the UKs 1st Master Female Fishmonger, Elaine Lorys and 1st Female Recipient Fisherman of the Year Award, Ashley Mullenger.

Attendees can also look forward to interactive demonstrations including Making Fish Fashionable, hosted by ‘The Fish Boss’ CJ Jackson from Seafood by Design & The Seafood School at Billingsgate, and The Art of Sushi workshop led by expert Sushi chef, Izumi Nakamura of 5incorporated. For the full schedule of speakers, see the event info.

Commenting on the forthcoming Future of Fish event, Paul Smyth, Co-founder and Creative Director of Mission Kitchen said: “The Future of Fish is part of our Tomorrow’s Table series, designed to provide a global forum to debate critical food matters. The focus on fish is a logical progression, with media attention on the state of our oceans at an all-time high, not just in relation to the sustainability agenda but also in response to the diverse range of economic and political factors increasingly governing the availability of fish to feed the nation. With such a diverse range of more than 100 speakers and delegates participating in this ground-breaking initiative, we are looking forward to plenty of constructive, thought-provoking discussion and access to valuable expert insight which we plan to share with the wider audience at a later date.”

Sponsored by Mark Leonard Trust, tickets for Future of Fish are available now. For more information and to register, visit Future of Fish.

Mission Kitchen is a shared workspace and incubator for London’s early stage food and drink start-ups. The site opened in 2021 at New Covent Garden Market in South London, and since then it has been offering food founders flexible access to fully-equipped commercial kitchens, co-working space, offices, and a programme of business growth support. It now houses a collaborative community of more than 100 small but ambitious food and drink businesses who use Mission Kitchen as a place to cook, work, learn and build connections across the industry.

Tomorrow’s Table is a new series of events produced by Mission Kitchen, exploring the now, near, and next of the food we eat. These events aim to showcase, celebrate, and amplify the world’s most pioneering innovators in sustainable food, with the potential to change our food systems for the better. Through initiatives like Tomorrow’s Table, Mission Kitchen aims to showcase and amplify innovative food solutions, driving positive change in our food systems.