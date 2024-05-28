365 Retail Markets Enters Hotel Tech Market with Acquisition of Impulsify, Inc.

Complementing technology of both companies paves the way for greater self-service options in hospitality and beyond.

TROY, Mich. — 365 Retail Markets, the most trusted global provider of unattended retail technology, announced the acquisition of Impulsify, Inc., a Denver-based retail technology firm focused on providing grab-and-go experiences in hotels and multifamily communities.

Founded in 2013 by Janine Williams, Impulsify has an established presence across multiple well-known hotel chains as well as boutique properties and is expanding to serve more sectors with high-traffic common areas that would benefit from the convenience of grab-and-go retail.

Impulsify offers easy to manage self-service retail outlets that improve property experiences, guest experiences, and provide incremental revenue opportunities, creating a seamless fit with 365 Retail Markets’ growth initiatives.

Founded in 2008, 365 provides a full suite of best-in-class, self-service technologies for food service operators including end-to-end integrated SaaS software, payment processing and point-of-sale hardware. Today, the company’s technology solutions power food retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, educational campuses, and more. The addition of Impulsify’s technology will serve to enhance opportunities for growth within the hospitality industry and beyond.

The synergies across the two companies will add further value to existing customers by removing barriers into the hospitality sector and providing more tech-forward and robust solutions compared to traditional vending products. The solutions also offer a strong appeal to prospects looking to provide more convenience options to consumers, no matter where they are.

Joe Hessling, Founder & CEO of 365 Retail Markets, believes this venture will provide incredible upside for the self-service industry. “At 365, we believe in empowering the most convenient and enjoyable self-service retail experiences on the planet. The team at Impulsify shares that passion, and together we are poised to offer solutions across even more touchpoints of consumers’ daily lives. Our world is constantly on the move, and we want to be with them every step of the way,” he said.

Williams shares that sentiment. “The team at 365 immediately impressed me with their drive for innovation and focus on putting the consumer experience at the heart of what they do,” she said. “We see this opportunity as a way to take what we have proudly built at Impulsify and lean on 365’s experience and earned trust within the self-service industry to address the increasing demand for these types of solutions in even more places.”

The acquisition enables Impulsify to realize its expansion potential while contributing to 365’s growth strategy and mission to facilitate seamless self-service retail experiences through its growing ecosystem and portfolio of resources. 365 Retail Markets has assumed full ownership as of May 22, 2024.

About 365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets is the most trusted global provider of unattended retail technology. Founded in 2008, 365 provides a full suite of best-in-class, self-service technologies for food service operators including end-to-end integrated SaaS software, payment processing and point of-sale hardware. Today, the company’s technology solutions autonomously power food retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, university and college campuses, and more, in order to provide compelling foodservice options for consumers. 365’s technology solutions include a growing suite of frictionless smart-stores, micro markets, vending, catering, and dining point-of-sale options to meet the expanding needs of its customers. 365 continuously pioneers innovation in the industry with superior technology, strategic partnerships and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding. 365 Retail Markets has a robust presence across the globe, with offices across North America, the UK and Europe.

About Impulsify, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Impulsify, Inc. is a leader in unattended grab-and-go retail for non-retail commercial businesses such as hotels, multifamily communities and outdoor hospitality. The company’s robust retail management system and self-service kiosks allow commercial businesses with high traffic common areas to offer grab-and-go food and beverage convenience with minimal operational impact. Recognized as leaders in their industry, Impulsify won ‘Best Hotel Retail Software’ by the Hotel Tech Awards in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023.