Insights on the Retail Self-Checkout Terminals Market 2020-2024

LONDON — The retail self-checkout terminals market is expected to grow by USD 2.54 bn, progressing at a CAGR of about 17% during the forecast period.

The growth in retail industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as technological obsolescence will hamper the market growth.

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the hybrid segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Technavio