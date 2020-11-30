Insights on the Retail Self-Checkout Terminals Market 2020-2024

Technavio Retail & FoodService November 30, 2020

LONDON — The retail self-checkout terminals market is expected to grow by USD 2.54 bn, progressing at a CAGR of about 17% during the forecast period.

The growth in retail industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as technological obsolescence will hamper the market growth.

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the hybrid segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Technavio 

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

PCC Grocery Stores To Remove All Self-Checkout Kiosks

February 4, 2019 Rachel Belle, MyNorthwest

“We stopped putting self-checks in our stores in 2016 with the new stores,” said Heather Snavely, VP of marketing at PCC. “Last year we renamed ourselves PCC Community Markets and one of the things we did was look at the relationship our shoppers have with our cashiers and our staff. And what we realized was a kiosk doesn’t create community or connections.