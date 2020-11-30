Madison Foods to Join Wakefern Food Corp. Three Boston Area Save A Lots to Re-open as Price Rite Marketplace

Keasbey, NJ – Wakefern Food Corp. today announced that MadisonFoods, a third-generation family grocery business, has joined the Wakefern cooperative with plans to convert three Save A Lot stores to Price Rite Marketplace stores in Massachusetts.

Owned and operated by the Slawsby family, Madison Foods is a successful, local business in the Boston area. The family company will begin converting their Save A Lot stores to Price Rite Marketplace – a registered trademark and banner of Wakefern Food Corp. — in the coming weeks.

The three stores to be rebranded are located in Roslindale, at the American Legion Shopping Center, 650 American Legion Highway; Roxbury, Washington Park Mall, 333 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and Brockton, East Ashland Shopping Plaza, 240 E. Ashland St. A fourth Price Rite Marketplace will be newly opened by the Slawsby family in Dorchester, at 500 Geneva Ave., in January.

Customers can expect their favorite store features to remain – including experienced butchers and a variety of ethnic foods and value products — as the locations are renovated and new exclusive brands added. Customers will also notice new advertising circulars with special deals for the Price Rite Marketplace locations.

“We will continue to provide all the things our customers know and love while adding more variety and award-winning store brands that the Wakefern cooperative offers,” said Todd Slawsby, president of Madison Foods who runs the business with his father, Harold, and brother, Jonathan. “This is the exciting next chapter in my family’s history in the grocery business. I want to thank shoppers for their support and patience as we undertake rebranding efforts and make the change to Price Rite Marketplace.”

The Slawsby family has been operating grocery stores in the Boston area since the 1940s, when Harold’s father, Ben Slawsby, started a meat market in Dorchester that eventually became Capitol Foods, a 10-store supermarket chain.

“I am excited to welcome the Slawsby family to our Wakefern cooperative, which is made up of family-owned, independent grocers with a 75-year history in the supermarket business,” said Joseph S. Colalillo, Chairman and CEO of Wakefern Food Corp. “These stores will expand the Price Rite Marketplace brand in the Boston area and bring the Price Rite commitment of value and quality to the communities of Roslindale, Roxbury, Brockton and Dorchester.”

The new Price Rite Marketplace locations will also offer several Wakefern Own Brand products including the new popular Bowl & Basket andPaperbirdlines. Shoppers will also be able to purchase Wakefern’s award-winning Wholesome Pantry brands, which include the Wholesome Pantry Organic line as well as a range of products free from artificial additives and preservatives.

About Price Rite Marketplace

Price Rite Marketplace is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. The first Price Rite Marketplace opened in 1995 under the name Price Rite Supermarkets, and there are currently over 60 Price Rite Marketplace stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Maryland. Committed to providing the best value for customers, Price Rite Marketplace delivers a simplified shopping experience with top name brand foods and products and is dedicated to fighting hunger through the annual Check-Out Hunger fundraising campaign and partnerships with Feed the Children and local food banks. For more information, visit www.priceritemarketplace.com

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 50 member families who today independently own and operate 362 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people, and is one of the largest employers in New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com