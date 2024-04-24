DoorDash Available at Wakefern Food Corp. Banners

All ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Fairway Market, Gourmet Garage, and Dearborn Market locations are now on DoorDash Marketplace

DoorDash, the local commerce platform, is excited to announce service with Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The cooperative members own and operate 365 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Fairway Market, Gourmet Garage, and Dearborn Market banners. Customers can now order groceries and daily essentials on DoorDash from these retail locations.

To celebrate the news, from now through May 12, 2024, shoppers can enjoy 40% off their orders with a subtotal of $50+, excluding taxes and fees (up to $25), at all participating locations using promo code FOOD40.* In addition, all participating Wakefern supermarket banner locations will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fee, reduced service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.**

DoorDash strives to be a modern-day one-stop-shop that offers an efficient way to get everything needed for tomorrow’s breakfast, this weekend’s dinner party or today’s missing lunch,” said Tom Pickett, Chief Revenue Officer, DoorDash. “Wakefern is one of our most exciting grocery partnerships to date as it not only brings increased selection to DoorDash Marketplace, but gives time back to a variety of shoppers – from those looking for budget friendly value options to specialty shoppers looking for hard to find high-quality foods.”