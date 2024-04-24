DoorDash Available at Wakefern Food Corp. Banners

All ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Fairway Market, Gourmet Garage, and Dearborn Market locations are now on DoorDash Marketplace
DoorDash, the local commerce platform, is excited to announce service with Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The cooperative members own and operate 365 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Fairway Market, Gourmet Garage, and Dearborn Market banners. Customers can now order groceries and daily essentials on DoorDash from these retail locations.
To celebrate the news, from now through May 12, 2024, shoppers can enjoy 40% off their orders with a subtotal of $50+, excluding taxes and fees (up to $25), at all participating locations using promo code FOOD40.* In addition, all participating Wakefern supermarket banner locations will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fee, reduced service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.**
DoorDash strives to be a modern-day one-stop-shop that offers an efficient way to get everything needed for tomorrow’s breakfast, this weekend’s dinner party or today’s missing lunch,” said Tom Pickett, Chief Revenue Officer, DoorDash. “Wakefern is one of our most exciting grocery partnerships to date as it not only brings increased selection to DoorDash Marketplace, but gives time back to a variety of shoppers – from those looking for budget friendly value options to specialty shoppers looking for hard to find high-quality foods.”
“In addition to our own in-house full-service grocery fulfillment offering, DoorDash joins our digital portfolio providing consumers yet another way to shop Wakefern banners. By joining forces with DoorDash, which offers on-demand, fast-delivery of grocery staples and household essentials, we can make grocery shopping even more convenient for our shoppers,” said Wakefern President Mike Stigers.Shoppers can go to DoorDash and find ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Fairway Market, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market as their supermarket retailer for on-demand, fast delivery of groceries. Wakefern’s family of banners will each bring unique value to DoorDash with nearly 120,000 new grocery items available for delivery.
DoorDash launched on-demand grocery delivery in 2020. Since then, DoorDash continues to empower grocers with the tools and technology they need to reach new and loyal customers wherever and however they choose to shop. Today, DoorDash has more than 150,000 non-restaurant stores across our Marketplaces and Platform Services, globally.
