Snowdonia, Has a Fresh New Look – The Same Delicious Snowdonia

WDONIA Elizabeth, NJ – Snowdonia Cheese Co., an exclusive Atalanta partner, is proud to announce its first brand refresh since 2018. The same delicious cheese, a fresh new look. The brand refresh is the culmination of significant investment and extensive consumer research to understand how the brand can meet the needs of existing and future customers.

The cheese company shortened its brand name to Snowdonia Cheese Co. to elevate, simplify, and give the brand a greater standout. The new logo features an evolved mountain icon and depicts its new core brand colors.

The latest illustration is the gateway (window) into Snowdonia and represents the brand’s very essence:

﻿﻿The Mountain range represents the “Place” and symbolizes the brand’s deep roots in this wild and beautiful

North Wales landscape. It’s a place that continues to inspire and delight to this day.

﻿﻿The windblown tree anchors the logo to the rugged, beautiful, ancient North Wales landscape and represents the westerly winds that propel the brand forward in pursuit of excellence.

﻿﻿The traditional farmhouse embodies the beginning, the family—-the place where John and Richard (the founders) lived as fourth-generation dairy farmers. It pays homage to the hundreds of years of craftsmanship that forged the way before Snowdonia Cheese Co.

The brand color palette is based on the dramatic colors in the North Wales landscape. The Slate Blue anchors the brand to the earth and the rich heritage of slate mining in North Wales. It pays homage to the humble but proud Welsh slate miners and tells the story of this ancient landscape. Time has evolved this natural landscape and shaped the slate caverns of Llechwedd at Blaenau Ffestiniog (UNESCO World Heritage Site), where Snowdonia mature their famous Rock Star Vintage Cave-Aged Cheddar. The Summit Gold evokes the sunrise and sunsets that light up the dark skies of North Wales. It also references the achievement of summiting Mount Snowdon, touching the gold plaque at the mountain’s peak, and viewing the North Wales landscape beneath you.

Snowdonia’s much-loved products remain unchanged, and all cheese recipes remain the same. The labels may look a little different, but it’s what’s inside that counts. They’re still the same Snowdonia Cheese truckles, chutneys, and cheese bakes our customers know and love. The brand refresh will begin to roll out nationwide in ear