Spain Partners With The Specialty Food Association For The 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show

Share in tastings and seminars that bring a taste of Spain to the USA

NEW YORK — The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has announced that Spain will be the partner country sponsor for the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show. The specialty food industry’s premier product discovery event, the Summer Fancy Food Show features thousands of specialty foods and beverages from around the world.

At the Foods from Spain gastronomic space (#2218) at the 2024 Fancy Food Show, attendees can engage with a selection of foods, watch demonstrations, and taste classic, local Spanish foods prepared by expert chefs.

“From cheeses to seafood to olive oil and beyond, Spain produces specialty foods of the highest quality, and the Specialty Food Association is incredibly pleased to have them as our partner for the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show,” said Bill Lynch, SFA president. “Our buyer community is sure to find an abundance of delicious, compelling, and on-trend products from the diverse exhibitors in the Foods from Spain Pavilion. I look forward to the next superstar product from Spain being discovered at our Show!”

“What comes to mind when you think of Foods and Wines from Spain?” asked Jeffrey Shaw, Foods from Spain Marketing Director. “Our products are genuine, natural, artisanal and traceable: extra virgin olive oil, cheeses, olives, vinegars and so much more. A culture of conversation. Explore all of this savory depth and more as you sample Jamón Iberico, Jamón Serrano, Vinagre de Jerez, pimenton, saffron, honey, vinegars, and let’s not forget trendy, delicious premium canned seafood. Foods from Spain is very happy to be the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show partner country.”

In 2023, food and beverage imports from Spain reached an estimated $8.2 billion. Show attendees will have the chance to sample many of the most popular of those imported products:

Premium chocolate such as http://www.trapa.com

Gluten-free bakery delights from https://puffandbutter.com/

A range of frozen mochi flavors made by http://www.helados-estiu.com

Innovative gastronomic seaweeds from http://www.hqseaweed.com

Classic pimenton and saffron from http://www.chiquilin.com and others

Several companies exhibiting Jamon Serrano and ibérico such as http://www.jamonesblazquez.com

Cheese producers such as http://www.vegasotuelamos.com

Foods from Spain invites all participants to explore new opportunities, solve their category problems, and expand their global pantries by visiting the Foods from Spain Pavilion (#2001 to 2333) at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show. The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. For more information, click here.

About Foods from Spain

Foods and Wines from Spain is represented by the Trade Commission of Spain in New York. Foods and Wines from Spain is a brand of ICEX Spain Trade and Investment. Spain is synonymous with passion in the international imagination. This passion can be seen in its hospitable lifestyle, the openness of its people, the warmth of its welcome, and the value it places on friendship. From its best-known cultural manifestations – its music, its architecture, and its gastronomy – everything about Spain is alluring. This allure in gastronomy includes a passion for quality, a passion for work and the commitment it represents, a passion for caring for our suffering planet, and a passion for living unique experiences with remarkable products. Follow Foods & Wines From Spain on Facebook Page, Instagram, and on the website.

About the Specialty Food Association