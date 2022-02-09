Swiss Brand Mifroma Introduces Premium Chocolate Fondue & Updates Packaging

Elizabeth, NJ— Mifroma, the Swiss specialist in premium dairy products, introduces Swiss Chocolate Fondue. Crafted with the finest blend of creamy, decadent Swiss dark chocolate, Mifroma’s Swiss Chocolate Fondue is produced in Aarau, Switzerland, using the Bean to Bar method. By controlling every stage of the process, from sustainability farming the cacao beans to overseeing the distribution, Mifroma guarantees the highest respect for its craftsmen, customers, and all-natural ingredients. The new packaging calls attention to important qualities of the ready-to-heat, microwavable Swiss Chocolate Fondue, including a “Mess-Free” and “Ready in About 2 Mins.” promise, a “Blissfully Mixed + Uniquely Swiss” tagline paired with artistic renderings of the Swiss Alps, and product image featuring a modern pairing of tropical fruit. Perfect for the upcoming Valentine’s Day!

Along with Swiss Chocolate Fondue, Mifroma has updated all its packaging. The modernized packaging is optimized to extend shelf life and features an attractive design that better communicates the product’s authentic origins and family-friendly use.

“Fondue is a very traditional Swiss dish, and we wanted to highlight that in our new packaging,” says Al Baca, Mifroma’s East Coast Regional Sales Manager. “Fondue can also be difficult to prepare, so it was equally important to us to communicate that our premium product can go from box to tabletop in minutes, with no baking, boiling, or refrigeration required.”

Atalanta partners with Miforma to bring the best of Swiss fondue and cheeses to the US market, fulfilling our commitment to seek out brands that represent traditional foods from around the world made with the utmost care and conviction. Please get in touch with your Atalanta Sales Representative for more information. The product is now available to ship.