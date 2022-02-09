HelloFresh Announces First-Time NHL Partnerships with Nashville Predators, New York Islanders and Los Angeles Kings

NEW YORK—HelloFresh, the world’s leading integrated food solutions group, announced today a partnership with the National Hockey League’s Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, and Los Angeles Kings to become the first meal kit partner of each team. Through these NHL team partnerships, HelloFresh will tap into new audiences through digital marketing and in-arena signage and experiences, all designed to help fans step up their game in the kitchen.

The partnerships will also provide Predators, Islanders, and LA Kings’ fans with the chance to win branded gear through sweepstakes and in-arena contests along with exclusive deals on HelloFresh meal kits, including $110 off + free shipping. To take advantage of the teams’ offers, local fans can visit Hellofresh.com and use the codes: PREDS, ISLANDERS, LAKINGS.

“Hockey fans are some of the most passionate, loyal fans in the world who love what their team and city stand for. HelloFresh is proud to fuel the game while showcasing our various menu offerings and meal solutions within key markets,” said Jens Reich, Managing Director and CMO, HelloFresh US.

“We are excited to partner with the preeminent meal delivery service Hello Fresh,” said Chris Junghans, Nashville Predators Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “We all know life can get hectic and typically nutrition takes a back seat when that happens. With HelloFresh, Preds fans will have a delicious and time-saving way to prepare meals for themselves and their families.”

“The New York Islanders are excited to partner with HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit service that continues to create innovative and convenient ways for people to eat fresh at home,” said Bryan Calka, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, New York Islanders. “As an organization, we are dedicated to giving back to our fans, and through this partnership with HelloFresh, we’ve been able to create a unique offer with a VIP experience for only Islanders fans to enjoy.”

“We’re excited to welcome HelloFresh to the LA Kings and our family of partners. Their focus on sustainability as well as their commitment to delivering healthy, and delicious meals directly to people’s homes mirrors our desire to bring our fans nothing short of the very best experiences,” said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “We look forward to expanding their reach across Los Angeles and bringing our fans even more value as a result of this new partnership.”

HelloFresh provides home cooks with everything needed for a successful and satisfying cooking experience by delivering fresh, delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes right to your doorstep. With over 50 weekly options available each week, HelloFresh offers a variety of flexible meal options and chef-curated additions, such as grocery essentials, quick meal solutions, delicious desserts, and savory sides.

For more information about HelloFresh, please visit www.hellofresh.com.

ABOUT HELLOFRESH

HelloFresh is the world’s leading integrated food solutions group, operating across 16 international markets. In 2020, HelloFresh delivered more than 278 million meals to customers across the U.S. With a focus on helping Americans eat more sustainably, HelloFresh is the first carbon neutral meal-kit company. HelloFresh was named America’s Best Customer Service for Meal Kits in 2020 and voted the #1 most trusted meal kit brand in America in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and has U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS

The Nashville Predators became the National Hockey League’s 27th team on May 4, 1998 and have evolved from a young expansion franchise into a staple of the Middle Tennessee community in the years since. The team strives each season to reach its One Goal: becoming a Stanley Cup Champion hockey team while making Bridgestone Arena the number one sports and entertainment venue in the United States. In 2020 alone, with One Goal in mind, the Nashville Predators organization drove approximately $5.5 million in life-changing funds to assist a wide variety of relief efforts, non-profit organizations and individuals in need. On the ice, the team has seen historic success in recent seasons, qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs seven straight times, a run headlined by a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2017-18, and earning a second consecutive Central Division title in 2018-19. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please go to NashvillePredators.com.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and a record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders have had nine members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and the team plays in the National Hockey League’s Eastern Conference.

The Islanders Children’s Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is the team’s new, state of the art home starting this season.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.