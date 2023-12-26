HelloFresh Teams Up With Multi-Hyphenate Entertainer Keke Palmer to Promote the Delicious Possibilities of Healthy Eating

NEW YORK – HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, announced today a new partnership with award winning actress, musical artist and producer Keke Palmer. The new campaign spotlights the delicious possibilities created when cooking with HelloFresh, especially as consumers embrace healthier habits in the New Year.

“As a busy working mom, I know first-hand how tough it can be to find the time to maintain healthy eating habits. But HelloFresh has made it easy to plan and cook delicious, guilt-free meals you can make in a snap,” said Keke Palmer.

Starting today, Keke stars in a series of HelloFresh ads where she reminds viewers that eating well doesn’t mean sacrificing delicious flavor when cooking with HelloFresh. For each spot, Keke pops up in unexpected places to swap a bland chicken dish or lackluster takeout order with a tasty HelloFresh dish. Consumers can see the campaign across TV, radio, streaming video, social media, OOH and more.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Keke for this new campaign. Her hilarious charm and spontaneity really shines through as she reminds consumers that eating well can be an easy, exciting and enjoyable experience with HelloFresh,” said Marcus von Franck, Chief Marketing Officer at HelloFresh North America. “As we all look to embrace healthier habits in the New Year, our customers can count on HelloFresh to provide them with delicious and guilt-free recipes.”

As the world’s leading meal kit company, HelloFresh makes eating well fun. By delivering fresh ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes right to your doorstep, HelloFresh takes the stress out of healthier eating habits and makes meal planning and cooking an enjoyable experience. HelloFresh offers more than 40 weekly recipes and 100+ seasonal and convenience items so all of mealtime needs are covered–from breakfast and appetizers to dinner and desserts.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company. Founded in Berlin in November 2011, the Company now operates across 18 international markets. In 2022, HelloFresh furthered their mission to “change the way people eat forever” by delivering more than 490 million meals to customers across the U.S. HelloFresh was voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com.