Paul Jewer Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of High Liner Foods

LUNENBURG, N – High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) (“High Liner Foods” or the “Company“) announced today that following a full search process the Board of Directors has appointed Paul Jewer to serve as the Company’s President & Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. He also joins the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Jewer has served as the Company’s Interim CEO since September 2023. Previously, Paul served as Chief Financial Officer of High Liner Foods since February 2014 and has more than 20 years’ experience in food companies and is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA).

“We believe that Paul is the right candidate to lead the company as the organization embarks on its next exciting chapter,” said Robert Pace, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Over nearly ten years as CFO, Paul has had a significant impact on the organization and more recently he has demonstrated the strength of his steady leadership as Interim CEO. The board and I have full confidence in Paul and the management team as they lead our ambitious growth agenda.”

“I am incredibly honoured by today’s appointment and appreciate the confidence that the Board of Directors has placed in me,” said Mr. Jewer. “We have some exciting work ahead of us and I know that we have the right strategy and people in place to build upon the solid foundation that has been built for nearly 125 years. I look forward to continuing to work with the High Liner team as we deliver on our purpose, Reimaging Seafood to Nourish Life, creating value for all of our stakeholders,” he added.

The Company will immediately commence a search for Mr. Jewer’s replacement as CFO.

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods’ retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

