Annie Tselikis Named Director of Marketing and Business Development at Slade Gorton

WALTHAM, MA – Slade Gorton, America’s Original Seafood Family™, is pleased to announce the appointment of Annie Tselikis as its new Director of Marketing and Business Development. Tselikis has held positions throughout the seafood supply chain for over fifteen years, most recently serving as the Director of Marketing and Franchise Sales at Cousins Maine Lobster, a quick-service lobster roll concept with over 60 units nationwide.

“Annie is uniquely positioned to help us expand our engagement with chain operators, particularly within the commercial and non-commercial foodservice sector. She is passionate about the seafood industry and has a deep understanding of and appreciation for each step in the value chain – from the point of harvest to the end user,” said Kim Gorton, CEO, Slade Gorton and the fifth generation of her family to lead the company.

Tselikis is excited to have found a shared mission and vision with Slade Gorton. “Throughout my career, I have been driven to increase the customer and consumer understanding of seafood. As a category, seafood offers a diverse array of species and products, and in turn, we can provide consumers with an incredible culinary experience. My goal at Slade Gorton is to translate that diversity and mystique into accessibility and confidence for everyone who encounters our products,” explained Tselikis.

The Slade Gorton team is proud of its nearly hundred-year legacy and passionate about its role in connecting dedicated mariners around the world to hungry people everywhere.

About Slade Gorton

Slade Gorton is dedicated to making great seafood accessible to everyone with a mission to bring wholesome, nutritious, and sustainable seafood from around the world to America’s table. Founded in 1928, Slade Gorton is an importer and distributor of over 800 premium fresh and frozen seafood products sourced from over 25 countries and sold broadly across retail and foodservice channels throughout North America. In 2023, Slade Gorton joined the Cooke family of companies, enabling it to now offer its customers the benefits of sustainable and transparent vertical integration across 25 seafood species from 12 countries. www.sladegorton.com