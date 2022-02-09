Carnegie Deli Teams Up with Sodexo Live! to Bring a Taste of NYC to the Ski Slopes

NEW YORK — After hitting the slopes at Windham Mountain last year, New York City’s iconic Carnegie Deli is expanding its nostalgic bites, like their signature Pastrami Sandwich, Cheesecake, and Black & White Cookie, at five additional ski resorts – ORDA’s Whiteface Mountain, Gore Mountain, and Belleayre Mountain along with Holiday Valley in Ellicottville and Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in the Berkshires. If you’re skiing in the northeast this winter, chances are you will be able to create family memories on the hill and over gargantuan sandwiches and decadent cheesecake in the lodge.

Carnegie Deli’s expansion is being done in close coordination with Sodexo Live!, the hospitality partner to the northeast’s leading ski resorts.

“Carnegie Deli is iconic. We love that guests of these resorts can pair their on-mountain memories with the power of food memories. Not only do you crave a big meal after a hard day skiing, but you crave an experience you can share with family and friends,” shares Carnegie Deli Brand Director Marisa Flynn. “We hope our skyhigh Pastrami Sandwich becomes synonymous with an incredible ski day.”

Carnegie Deli items can be found at:

Whiteface Mountain: the 2nd floor Main Base Lodge Solarium within the Taste NY Café

Gore Mountain: inside the Tannery Restaurant, the most convenient dining option on the mountain, featuring two spacious dining rooms and a large outdoor deck with a slopeside view of the Base Area

Belleayre Mountain: at Draper’s, which is located in the Overlook Lodge on the main level

Holiday Valley: at McCarty’s Café and the John Harvard’s Brew House dessert menu

Jiminy Peak: inside the Crane Lodge

“We work closely with our partners at these mountains to create memorable, locally-inspired dining experiences for our guests of all ages who come to enjoy their winters on the slopes,” said Sal Ferrulo, Executive Vice President, Sodexo Live! “As we looked at the success of Carnegie Deli at Windham Mountain last year, it has been a pleasure to help expand this program to other popular destinations throughout the northeast.”