Keep Milk Cold! 500+ School Districts to Participate in ‘Strive for 35’ Milk Temperature Study

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – More than 500 school districts in the American Dairy Association North East’s six-state region are committed to serving milk just how kids like it – COLD! The milk temperature program, “Strive for 35,” is designed to help schools keep milk between 35 and 40°F for optimal taste and to increase student consumption.

“By working with school nutrition directors to help them stay aware of serving and storage temperatures, milk stays cold, tastes better, and has a longer shelf life which undoubtedly encourages kids to drink more,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “It’s a proven program that helps keep kids nourished and more productive in school, while moving more milk to benefit our dairy farmers.”

Our latest Strive for 35 program begins this month when participating schools receive a kit from ADA North East that includes a digital thermometer, Strive for 35 signage, and tracking documents. Schools will conduct a one-day temperature assessment of milk during all lunch periods and of all coolers used to store milk.

Each district will track and share the results with ADA North East. Our school nutrition staff will analyze the results to identify and find solutions for problem areas that are reported. The program is offered annually, with an online sign-up available at AmericanDairy.com/dairy-in-schools.

For more information, contact American Dairy Association North East at 315.472.9143.

