A2 Milk Market Size to Worth Around USD $25.04B by 2030

OTTAWA — The global A2 milk market size was valued USD 8.21 billion in 2020, according to our research analysts.

Milk consists of various nutrients like fats, vitamins, proteins, minerals which are essential for human body in various biological processes. From these various nutrients, protein is used in various purposes, like making enzymes, hormones, muscles, strengthening bones etc. The two chief proteins found in milk are whey and casein. Casein is present at around 80% in cow’s milk and contains all the vital amino acids. Conventional cows’ milk contains two types of casein proteins namely A1 beta casein and A2 beta casein. Beta-casomorphin-7 is an opioid peptide discharged during the absorption of A1 beta-casein. This is a key reason why conventional milk is regarded as less robust than the A2 milk. Some research groups propose that BCM-7 might be connected to heart disease, digestive problems, type 1 diabetes, autism, and infant death.

Growth Factors:

Factors such as increasing preference for A2 milk, growing use of A2 milk in infant formula, increasing health consciousness, rapid spread of knowledge related to health and well-being through social media platforms along with traditional advertising mediums, increase in consumer spending in developing regions, rise in disposable income, increasing preference for sustainable and organic products, and launch of new products by multinationals are driving the growth of A2 milk market. Moreover, introduction of food and beverage policies, that mandate the companies to display ingredients and nutritional values on product packaging, are playing a major role in helping the consumers to opt for healthier alternatives.

Research studies have shown increase in gastrointestinal related problems in some people on consuming A1 beta casein containing milk. Also, the consumption of A2 milk indicated minimal or no gastrointestinal problems or discomfort. A2 milk is easily digested as compared to A1 milk, and thus is being wide preferred over A1 milk across the globe leading to market growth. A2 milk has nutritional benefits such as higher protein content, easy digestibility, rich source of calcium, essential vitamins and minerals etc. and is also free of antibiotics and hormones. Due to such health advantages a surge in demand for A2 milk is being observed globally. Also increasing health awareness and growing disposable income has led to preference for A2 milk over conventional milk. A2 milk is also being preferred for manufacturing other dairy products as well as infant formula due to easy digestibility and other health benefits. The increasing demand for dairy products thus augments the demand for A2 milk globally.

