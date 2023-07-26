Atalanta’s Exclusive Brands Celebrity Sheep and Eiffel Tower Take Home Awards at the American Cheese Society Conference

Atalanta Deli July 26, 2023

Elizabeth, NJ — Atalanta Corporation and its Canadian suppliers Mariposa Dairy and Quality Cheese won awards at the 40th annual American Cheese Society (ACS) competition. The largest cheese event occurred May 15-19, 2023, before the 40th annual conference, at the Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus. The winners were announced at the ACS annual conference on July 19th in Des Moines, Iowa.

The American Cheese Society (ACS) is the leader in promoting and supporting American cheeses, providing the cheese community with educational resources and networking opportunities while encouraging the highest standards of cheesemaking. The 2023 event received 1,454 entries in 120 categories and awarded 370 medals.

Celebrity Original Sheep Log won 2nd place for Sheep Milk Cheese.  Atalanta’s exclusive partner Mariposa Dairy in southern, Ontario, Canada crafts premium fresh goat and sheep cheeses from 100% local Ontario milk. Their dedication to quality, community, consistency, and innovation is at the heart of Celebrity® cheeses.

Eiffel Tower Borgonzola is a soft and creamy bloomy rind cheese with a blue veined paste – it won 2nd place in the Blue Cheese category. A 3rd place award went to Eiffel Tower Triple Creme Brie in the Double and Triple Creme Cheese category. Eiffel Tower is an Atalanta owned brand of premium French-inspired cheeses produced in Canada by exclusive partner Quality Cheese.

Atalanta congratulates all of the ACS winners and is proud to be part of the community of fine American cheesemakers.

