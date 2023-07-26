AFE Friends of Floral Reception at SAF Convention

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) announces their upcoming Friends of Floral Reception in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, September 7th, from 6:00 – 7:30 pm, in conjunction with the SAF 2023 Annual Convention.

Join AFE in celebrating recent accomplishments while networking with peers and industry leaders who partner with the Endowment to fund advancements in all aspects of floriculture – including research, scholarships, internships, and other industry programs. New to AFE? Take this opportunity to learn more, get involved, and take advantage of all that the Endowment has to offer.

This reception follows the completion of the 2023 R.I.S.E. to Support Campaign, a virtual fundraiser to increase annual support for the Endowment’s vital industry programs. Over the month and a half, $137,341 was raised from over 90 donors and sponsors. In addition to the incredible campaign effort, two named funds were also established, which will be announced at the reception.

Thanks to the generous sponsors, this reception is free to all SAF Convention attendees and local industry members. The Endowment is incredibly grateful for the contributions of all committed sponsors, donors, and supporters. Thank you for R.I.S.E.-ing to Support with AFE!



Please RSVP ahead of time on the SAF registration form or by emailing communications@afeendowment.org.



Although the AFE annual campaign is over, you can still support the Future of Floriculture with a tax-deductible contribution. Your support helps the industry face new challenges and guarantees that all Endowment programs can continue to meet growing demands.