Trader Joe’s Debuts Grab-and-Go Concept in Controversial Location

Trader Joe’s recently unveiled its one-off grab-and-go concept called Pronto in its former Wine Shop located near New York City’s Union Square.

The Wine store suddenly closed in 2022. The National Labor Relations Board alleged the closure was an act of retaliation against workers trying to unionize, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

A company spokesperson told SFA News Daily that Pronto is a unique offering that emphasizes a curated product assortment.

“Trader Joe’s Pronto is a one-of-a-kind extension of our store in Union Square,” said Trader Joe’s spokesperson Nakia Rohde. “This additional space allows us to carry more of the products our customers in this neighborhood purchase daily. We do not have plans to open additional Trader Joe’s Pronto markets in New York or elsewhere in the country.”

