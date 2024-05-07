Danish Creamery Partners With Youtube’s Hottest Food Creators In New Campaign To Introduce The Richness Of Extra-Churned Butter To The Culinary World

DUBLIN, CALIF. – Danish Creamery, a 129-year-old heritage brand is turning to modern internet chefs to showcase how extra-churned, slow-churned butter can transform any dish. In coordination with creator age media company, Made In Network, the brand is partnering with renowned foodie-favorite creators Matty Matheson, Carla Lalli Music, Senyai Grubs, Senpai Kai and Babish Culinary Universe to create mouth-watering content that features recipes using Danish Creamery as their secret ingredient.

From cinnamon rolls and brown butter pasta to 243-layer butter toast, each piece of cooking content takes incredible advantage of Danish Creamery European Style butters, which contain 85% butterfat content – a higher percentage than most European Style butters. The extra butterfat results in a creamy, luxurious butter so chefs and home cooks alike can produce flakier crusts, fluffier cakes, and richer sauces. Not to mention the enjoyment of butter simply spread on a fresh baguette.

“On YouTube, food fans are hungry for authentic, entertaining content that introduces them to new products they want to incorporate into their repertoire,” said Ryan Mack, chief commercial officer, Made In Network. “This partnership with Danish Creamery does exactly that, delivering a ton of engaging new content that we think is going to get viewers excited about extra rich butter.”

Each of these videos will run on the creators’ popular YouTube channels, and syndicated across social media, bringing the flavor and excitement of the Danish Creamery brand to millions of fans.

“These creators have shown a true spark for our European-style butter and the versatility that high butterfat offers. It will be so fun to see how our consumers’ react to the content, especially once they taste the difference themselves.” said Priya Kumar, Vice President of Marketing at Danish Creamery.

Danish Creamery founders pioneered the Danish standard for top-tier European-style butter in California, and the farmer-owned brand maintains that the time and effort it takes for an extra-churn and slow-churn process makes all the difference for the flavor in the foods we cook.

“High-quality butter makes all the difference,” said Kai Stowell, better known as the content creator, Senpai Kai. “A big focus in my content is showing people how to enhance their meals at home, and incorporating a high-quality ingredient like Danish Creamery Butter is a super easy way for home cooks to elevate their dishes.”

Danish Creamery butter is available in eight European-style varieties: salted and unsalted, spreadable butters with extra virgin oils, and three flavored specialty salt sticks. For full retail availability and more information, visit www.danishcreamery.com.

ABOUT DANISH CREAMERY

Danish Creamery is an award-winning US-based farmer-owned cooperative founded in 1895 by a group of Danish immigrant farmers who came together to create a creamery modeled after those they left behind in Denmark. Danish Creamery produces its butter the same way its heritage demands, in small batches and slow churned for a luxurious texture and delicious flavor. Danish Creamery is a subsidiary of California Dairies, Inc. For more information, visit www.danishcreamery.com.

ABOUT MADE IN NETWORK

Made In Network is a creator age media company that builds dynamic brands around global characters. The company serves as a creative, studio, and operational partner for prominent creators, as well as a partner for brands that expertly delivers serialized, fan-first, cross-platform content that is bigger than TV. Powered by its serialized content creation and audience development capabilities, the company has cultivated a vast global audience that includes hundreds of millions of views, every month. Connect with Made In Network via LinkedIn, Instagram, or YouTube.