Danish Creamery Debuts Two New Category Firsts for the Dairy Case Perfect for Holiday Entertaining

DUBLIN, Calif. — Danish Creamery, a California-based butter company, today announced the expansion of its product portfolio with two “firsts” for the category: European Style Spreadable Butters with Extra Virgin Oils and European Style Butter Specialty Salt Sticks. These new additions to the premium butter brand’s portfolio have rolled out just in time for the holiday season. The newest additions to the esteemed butter brand’s portfolio are rolling out in sync with the holiday season’s arrival. Crafted with meticulous detail, these premium butters make holiday dishes and occasions extra flavorful and extra special.

Danish Creamery European Style Spreadable Butters are made with Danish Creamery’s highest-quality butter, cold-extracted extra virgin oils and a touch of sea salt, offering consumers an elevated eating experience in a softer, more spreadable form. The butter is available in two varieties:

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil lends a buttery, avocado flavor and a rich color. Danish Creamery European Style Spreadable Butter with Extra Virgin Avocado Oil levels up avocado toast, gourmet grilled cheeses, vegetables and more.

lends a buttery, avocado flavor and a rich color. Danish Creamery European Style Spreadable Butter with Extra Virgin Avocado Oil levels up avocado toast, gourmet grilled cheeses, vegetables and more. Extra Virgin Olive Oil is fruit-forward followed by a peppery flavor representative of the antioxidants preserved in the pressing process. Danish Creamery European Style Spreadable Butter with Extra Virgin Olive Oil is perfect for spreading on crostinis, tossing in pasta and sautéing protein, among other applications.

Danish Creamery European Style Butter Specialty Salt Sticks combine its rich, European-style butter, boasting 82% butterfat, with premium salts and ingredients. Perfect for elevating every eating occasion, these new luxuriously flavored artisanal butter sticks are available as a single unit for purchase in three varieties:

Garlic Salt : The addition of garlic salt to Danish Creamery’s premium European Style Butter lends a flavor perfect for enhancing pasta, protein, vegetables and of course garlic bread.

: The addition of garlic salt to Danish Creamery’s premium European Style Butter lends a flavor perfect for enhancing pasta, protein, vegetables and of course garlic bread. Pink Himalayan Salt: Churned with flaky pink Himalayan salt you can see and taste, this specialty butter is just as luscious on popcorn as it is on roasted vegetables.

Churned with flaky pink Himalayan salt you can see and taste, this specialty butter is just as luscious on popcorn as it is on roasted vegetables. Rosemary Salt: Aromatic and flavorful, this rosemary salted butter is perfect for basting a steak, adding herbaceous flavor to pasta or slathered on a crusty baguette.

Whether used as an ingredient or on a butter board, these flavorful butters will be the star of your holiday entertaining.

Danish Creamery European Style Spreadable Butter is now available in 6.5oz tubs for an SRP of $4.49. Danish Creamery European Style Butter Specialty Salt Sticks are rolling out on shelves in individual sticks for an SRP of $2.99 at select retail locations. To learn more or find a store near you, visit www.danishcreamery.com.

ABOUT DANISH CREAMERY

Danish Creamery is a 127-year-old, California-based, farmer-owned cooperative founded in 1895 by a group of Danish farmers who came together to create a creamery modeled after those they left behind in Denmark. Danish Creamery produces its butter the same way its heritage demands, in small batches and slow churned for a luxurious texture and delicious flavor. Danish Creamery is a subsidiary of California Dairies, Inc. For more information, visit www.danishcreamery.com.