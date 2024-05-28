FMI Supports Bipartisan Efforts to Ensure Farm Bill Passage this Congress

Arlington, VA – In advance of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture markup of the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024, FMI – The Food Industry Association expressed strong support for a bipartisan process to ensure the passage of a Farm Bill this year. FMI Chief Public Policy Officer Jennifer Hatcher offered the following statement.

“Bipartisan passage of a Farm Bill is vital to ensuring that our food system remains the strongest, safest, and most abundant in the world. We appreciate the Committee’s consideration of this legislation today and strongly encourage them to continue working in a bipartisan, bicameral manner to finalize a Farm Bill that strengthens our entire food supply chain – from farmers to manufacturers to retailers, and our customers who rely on us for nourishment and feeding assistance programs like SNAP and school or summer meals.

“As private sector partners with the federal government serving as critical access points for SNAP participants, FMI and its grocery members are committed to strengthening the integrity and efficiency of the program for millions of customers in every community. We applaud the Committee for including a bipartisan provision to permanently prohibit EBT transaction processing fees and other related fees on SNAP-authorized retailers and their customers. Imposing these fees, which are outside of grocers’ control, would create an unfair burden on both the industry and consumers.

“FMI remains committed to continuing to work with members of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees to ensure a bipartisan Farm Bill preserving the food industry’s ability to serve millions of SNAP recipients is enacted this year.”

