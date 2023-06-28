Alaska Peony Farm to be Featured During the American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour

HOMER, ALASKA – The highly anticipated, award-winning Field to Vase Dinner is returning to Alaska for another year of celebrating the beauty of locally grown peonies. This year’s event promises to be even more spectacular than ever, featuring a farm-to-table dining experience by renowned Chef Kirsten Dixon of Within the Wild with stunning tablescapes imagined by Kelly Shore of Petals by the Shore and Jennifer Reed of Jennifer Designs Events, all set amongst the breathtaking backdrop of gorgeous Alaska-grown peony fields at Scenic Place Peonies.

Scenic Place Peonies is a picturesque family farm nestled in the breathtaking landscapes of Homer with incredible views of the Kachemak Bay, glaciers and the Kenai mountains. Farm owners Beth and Kurt Van Sandt’s commitment to cultivating exceptional peonies shines through in the beauty and quality of their blooms. There’s no question the Field to Vase Dinner at Scenic Place Peonies will offer a captivating floral experience that captures the essence of Alaska’s natural beauty.

In addition to the farm-to-table dining experience, guests will enjoy live music, local microbrews, wine, a DIY flower bar, and design demonstration amongst many other aspects of the event. Guests also have the opportunity to meet and chat with the farmers and other industry leaders, learning about farming and producing gorgeous American blooms. The event promises to be a night to remember, celebrating the beauty of peonies, the importance of sustainable agriculture, and the joy of sharing a meal with friends and loved ones.

“The upcoming Field to Vase Dinner at Scenic Place Peonies promises to be an enchanting celebration of nature’s beauty and the artistry of flower farming. Surrounded by the pristine landscapes of Homer, Alaska, we will immerse ourselves in the delicate fragrance and vibrant colors of peonies, while savoring a culinary experience that pays homage to the bountiful local flavors,” said Camron King, CEO and Ambassador of Certified American Grown, the proud presenter of the Field to Vase Dinner. “This event is a true testament to the passion and dedication of our farmers, as they bring the magic of the fields directly to the table, creating an unforgettable evening of sensory delights.”

Adding to the allure of the evening, Kirsten Dixon, a highly recognized and revered chef and the owner of Within the Wild, will serve as the featured chef, creating a menu that celebrates the flavors of Alaska. Known for her farm-to-table approach and innovative culinary creations, Chef Dixon will curate a dining experience that harmonizes with the elegance of the peonies, creating a remarkable fusion of flavors and aesthetics.

The Field to Vase Dinner will be further enhanced by the creative talents of floral designers Kelly Shore of Petals by the Shore and Jennifer Reed of Jennifer’s Designs. Their expertise in floral arrangements and design will elevate the event, showcasing the beauty of peonies and complementing the overall ambiance of the evening. Combined, their experience is vast, highly awarded and sought after for creativity and their commitment to supporting and promoting American flower farmers.

The Alaska Field to Vase Dinner will take place on July 23, 2023. Tickets for the event are on sale now and are expected to sell out quickly, so interested guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, please visit our Eventbrite page.

Looking to enhance your floral experience, read on to learn more about the other events happening during the 4th Annual Homer Peony Celebration.