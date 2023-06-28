Perfect Plants for Problem Areas Monrovia’s on-Demand Webinar Offers Solutions

Monrovia Floral June 28, 2023

Azusa, California – Every garden comes with its challenges. Choosing the right plants for the right situation can provide solutions, and help you get the most out of your garden all year long.

View the webinar here.

Join Monrovia’s experts as they take you on a tour of problem-solving plants for many of the top garden concerns. In this on-demand webinar, Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer and trend spotter at Monrovia, is joined by Megan McConnell, Monrovia’s plant information director. The two tackle concerns such as extreme conditions, high heat, dry shade, and common garden invaders.

“Having tough conditions doesn’t mean you need to give up on having a stunning garden,” Tamony said. “In this conversation, we take on the most frequently asked questions about garden challenges and offer beautiful solutions. These problem-solving plants can add bullet-proof beauty to any space.”

Tune in to the webinar here: https://youtu.be/pDlErmn2_b8

Spend a few moments in the garden with us on Monrovia’s YouTube channel. You’ll find this problem-solving plant discussion and many other inspiring videos, timely tips, and answers to many common garden questions.

Watch our Pursuit of Beauty video or access our 2023 Distinctive Plants Guide for more inspiration.

About Monrovia
Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.

