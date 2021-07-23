Certified American Grown Lauds Introduction of the American Grown Act in House of Representatives

Washington, DC – Certified American Grown (CAG), the voice of American cut flower and foliage farmers is excited to announce the introduction of the “American Grown Act.” The Act has been introduced by Alaska Representative Don Young. Co-sponsors from throughout the country have joined the author in supporting the work to showcase and highlight American grown cut flowers and foliage growers.

Certified American Grown is sponsoring the Act which will require the White House, State Department and Department of Defense to only display American grown flowers and foliage. The intention is to show support of the domestic growers, businesses, and communities in all fifty states by proudly displaying products in offices, at functions and during ceremonies under the jurisdiction of the departments listed. Additional departments and agencies are always encouraged to use American grown flowers and foliage.

“It seems like a no-brainer that the United States should be putting American farmers first by choosing not to import cut flowers,” said Congressman Don Young. “Putting our farmers first starts at the top, and I am proud to introduce the American Grown Act. I encourage my friends on both sides of the aisle to do right by the flower and greens farmers in their districts and sign on to this important effort.”

Certified American Grown is the only floral organization certifying the origin of the flowers and foliage farms grow, process, package, and market. The organization recognizes the American Grown Act is a continued step towards highlighting and supporting domestic growers and promoting their long-term success. Additional efforts to promote American grown flowers and foliage include the month of July being designated as American Grown Flowers Month; ongoing advocacy and promotional efforts and marketing partnerships to highlight homegrown flowers and foliage.

“The introduction of the American Grown Act is exciting and shows the government’s support of our domestic cut flower and foliage community,” said Rita Jo Shoultz, Chair of the Board for Certified American Grown and owner of Alaska Perfect Peony. “We believe that all American agencies and departments should promote our American products and the support of our Senators and Congressional representatives highlights their commitment to our country and industry.”

Bi-partisan co-sponsors in the House of Representatives:

Salud Carbajal (D – California)

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R – Washington)

Dan Newhouse (R – Washington)

Jimmy Panetta (D – California)

Chellie Pingree (D – Maine)