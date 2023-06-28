Midan Marketing Clients Win Prestigious Telly Awards

CHICAGO – Midan Marketing proudly announced today that its esteemed clients, Tyson Foods and BUBBA foods, have won coveted Telly Awards for work produced by Parable Pictures, Midan’s dedicated video and photography division. These prestigious awards celebrate excellence in video and television, recognizing outstanding work produced on varying digital platforms and screens.

Winners of the 44th Annual Telly Awards are selected by members of the Telly Awards Judging Council — an industry body of over 200 leading experts comprised of distinguished leaders from prominent video platforms, television networks, streaming giants and production companies such as Netflix, Dow Jones, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, Vimeo, and more.

Michael Uetz, co-founder and principal of Midan, expressed deep gratitude for the acknowledgement. “Winning these creative awards serves as a reminder of the power of collaboration and the boundless possibilities that arise when exceptional partners come together,” said Uetz. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone at Tyson and BUBBA on their win, as well as to our remarkable team at Parable Pictures, whose tireless efforts have elevated our digital storytelling to new heights.”

According to officials at the Telly Awards, the winners’ announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators and talent who truly stand out during a time when the ubiquity of screens brings more clutter than quality into our lives. The awards recognize creators and innovators who spotlight diverse voices, who are building a more sustainable industry, and who break through the static with their creativity.

Highlighted below are the winning projects:

Tyson Foods

· Chairman’s Reserve® Meats brand ambassador

BRONZE: Tuffy Stone’s Biography Film – Biography Click here to see winning video

BUBBA foods

· BUBBA burger®

GOLD: Flex on the Flavor – General-Food/Beverage Click here to see winning video

Winners of the Telly Awards are notified directly. For the full list of winners, please visit www.tellyawards.com/winners

About Midan Marketing

Midan Marketing is an ad agency exclusively focused on the meat industry. With offices in Chicago and Mooresville, N.C., our dedicated team collaborates closely with every facet of the meat industry to deliver comprehensive marketing, advertising, communications and consumer research solutions. We are committed to ensuring that meat remains the preferred protein choice for consumers worldwide.

About Parable Pictures

Parable Pictures is the premier video and photography agency dedicated to serving the meat and livestock industries, as well as adjacent businesses, covering everything from farm to fork. The Parable Pictures team are experts in visual storytelling, with extensive experience in planning, directing and producing a comprehensive range of commercial video and photography projects throughout the livestock, consumer packaged goods and food and beverage industries.