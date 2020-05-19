Eight Ways to Reassure Consumers the U.S. Meat Supply Chain is Secure

As we all continue to struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that meat and poultry processors are focusing all their efforts on ensuring worker safety while keeping the lines running to meet retail demand.

Unfortunately, with panic buying and major plant shutdowns dominating today’s headlines, it’s easy for the public to conclude that our usually-robust meat supply is in jeopardy of dwindling.

As always, the best weapon we have against fear is facts. The industry as whole needs to take charge and clearly communicate to consumers — millennials in particular — that even though our meat production system is experiencing significant disruption, we are not running out of meat for consumers to purchase.

