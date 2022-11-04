Ryan Black and Jet Fresh Flowers win SAF 2022 Marketer of the Year Award

Each year the Society of American Florists (SAF) crowns a Marketer of the Year uncovering the most unique, innovative and successful marketing efforts that have shaped the flower industry. We’re so excited to share that this year, the title for SAF 2022 Marketer of the Year went to our talented Marketing and Media Director, Ryan Black on behalf of Jet Fresh Flowers.

The award was revealed at SAF’s 28th annual kick-off breakfast at SAF Orlando 2022, the association’s 137th annual convention in Orlando, Fla. The honor recognizes excellence in marketing and comes with a cash prize of $5,000, sponsored by Design Master, a division of Smithers-Oasis, according to SAF.

According to SAF, the unconventional marketing that grew our small, family-owned company into an internationally recognized brand earned us the SAF marketer of the year award. A culmination of our artistic and creative marketing efforts helps set us apart from the flower industry.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Jet Fresh Flowers