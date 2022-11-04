Rogue Creamery President David Gremmels Inducted to College of Agricultural Sciences Hall of Fame at Oregon State University

Central Point, OR – Rogue Creamery, maker of award-winning blue cheese in Southern Oregon’s Rogue Valley, is excited to announce its President, David Gremmels, was inducted into Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences Hall of Fame. The highly selective award honors Gremmels for his positive impact on the agriculture, culinary, and environmental landscapes of Oregon.

“The Hall of Fame award is the highest honor the College of Agricultural Sciences bestows. [David Gremmels’] record of accomplishments and contributions speaks eloquently of the qualities of commitment, vision, selflessness and leadership,” read the letter of selection from Dr. Staci Simonich, Dean of the College.

During Gremmels’ leadership over the past 20 years, Rogue Creamery has been guided by his personal, lifelong mantra: ‘make a positive impact in all that you do.’

“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to make an impact in this community, connecting people to local, responsible growers and makers. To be recognized by my colleagues for accomplishing this makes me proud of the strides that Rogue Creamery has made to be a leader in sustainability,” said Gremmels.

Rogue is committed to improving its social and environmental impact across every level of its business. This includes using organic practices on the dairy farm, such as intensive rotational grazing to build topsoil and encourage biodiversity. Rogue Creamery also invests in renewable energy sources; implements internal and external programs to reward those who use sustainable forms of transport; and manages several impactful community give-back initiatives like “Cheese is Love Cheddar” which provides cheese to local food banks.

Gremmels also led Rogue Creamery to become Oregon’s first certified B Corporation, meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Rogue Creamery was ranked in the top 5% of b-corporations worldwide in 2022, making it one of the “Best for the World”.

The honor comes on the heels of the American Cheese Society granting Gremmels its Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year for his 30 years of professional accomplishments in the artisan cheese community. Rogue Creamery was also named number one in the 2022 100 Best Green Workplaces in Oregon by Oregon Business Magazine.

To learn more Rogue Creamery’s eco-friendly practices and impact, visit the website at RogueCreamery.com/sustainability.

###

About Rogue Creamery: Rogue Creamery is a USDA certified organic cheese maker located in Central Point, Oregon.For nearly 90 years, Rogue Creamery has drawn from the beauty and flavors of Southern Oregon’s Rogue River Valley to create organic, handcrafted cheeses that have won international acclaim. But creating the world’s best cheese is only part of Rogue’s mission. They know that business – and in their case, cheese – can be used as a force for good. That’s why they became Oregon’s first public benefit corporation, “B Corp” for short, joining a global movement of companies that are committed to making the world a better place. Rogue Creamery is committed to making a difference socially, economically, and environmentally. Learn more at roguecreamery.com.