Rogue Creamery Releases 2023 Vintage of Rogue River Blue

Central Point, OR – Cheese lovers around the world are eagerly anticipating the return of Rogue Creamery’s Rogue River Blue cheese. Released every year on the Autumnal Equinox, it’s the Southern Oregon artisan cheesemaker’s seasonal specialty, with flavors reflecting the locale. The creamy, nuanced, award-winning blue cheese is the first and only USA-made cheese to be crowned World Champion at the World Cheese Awards, receiving this top honor in cheesemaking at the 2019/20 ceremony held in Bergamo, Italy. Rogue Creamery will release the 2023 vintage of Rogue River Blue on September 23.

When fall’s cooler temperatures and wet weather bring renewed growth to the Southern Oregon pastures, the milk gathered from Rogue Creamery’s dairy cows is at its best; this is when the cheesemaker begins filling its vats to create Rogue River Blue. After aging 9 to 11 months, the wheels are hand-wrapped with locally-harvested, biodynamically-grown Syrah grape leaves that have been soaked in pear spirits. Approximately one year after the wheels were first crafted, they are enjoyed by connoisseurs from coast to coast and in nearly a dozen countries worldwide.

More than ever before, this year’s vintage of Rogue River Blue cheese will have a connection to its terroir, because the cows that produced the milk for this world-class cheese were fed exclusively hay made from the same pastures where they roam. In past years, Rogue Creamery supplemented its cows’ feed with hay purchased from the greater Southern Oregon region; but in the summer and fall of 2022, the cheesemaker realized a longtime dream and succeeded in producing enough hay on their own farm to nourish their herd well into the winter months.

The flavor profile of Rogue River Blue evolves as it matures, making it a nuanced cheese to explore and revisit well into the holiday season. During the late summer and early fall, the cheese’s profile is bright, mild, and tangy, with a firmer texture. Notes of fermented fruit, plus savory and umami flavors emerge after a few more months of aging as the cheese’s texture breaks down and becomes creamier.

The cheesemaker is also celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023, with festivities in Southern Oregon taking place the same weekend of the Rogue River Blue cheese release. Rogue Creamery will host a Block Party on September 22, Harvest Dinner on September 23, and free tours at the Rogue Creamery Dairy on September 24.

Rogue River Blue has become an ambassador for American artisan cheese worldwide. To learn more about the cheese and order online for doorstep delivery in all 50 US states, visit RogueCreamery.com. Look for Rogue River Blue at your local specialty cheese shop or premium grocery beginning September 23.

About Rogue Creamery: Rogue Creamery is a USDA certified organic cheese maker located in Central Point, Oregon. For 90 years, Rogue Creamery has drawn from the beauty and flavors of Southern Oregon’s Rogue River Valley to create organic, handcrafted cheeses that have won international acclaim. But creating the world’s best cheese is only part of Rogue’s mission. They know that business – and in their case, cheese – can be used as a force for good. That’s why they became Oregon’s first public benefit corporation, “B Corp” for short, joining a global movement of companies that are committed to making the world a better place. Rogue Creamery is committed to making a difference socially, economically, and environmentally. Learn more at roguecreamery.com.