Farwest Show Attendees Choose Eclipse Hydrangea as People’s Choice at New Varieties Showcase

Portland, Oregon — Eclipse® Hydrangea (Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Eclipse’ PP35544, USPP, CPBRAF) was voted by Farwest Show attendees as the People’s Choice winner in the 2023 New Varieties Showcase.

The plant, bred by Bailey Innovations™ and introduced by Bailey Nurseries based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is one of 59 outstanding new selections on display at the 2023 Farwest Show and available from at least one show exhibitor. The show concludes today —Friday, August 25 — at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon.

“New plants bring excitement to the nursery industry and to gardening,” said Mary Claire Lamm, manager of events and education for the Oregon Association of Nurseries, which produces the show. “We had 59 new plants on display this year at the New Varieties Showcase, so it was a lot of excitement, and a great way to see some of the top performing plants of the future.”

Eclipse is the first true dark-leaf Hydrangea macrophylla on the market. Its intense, dark purple foliage holds its color, even in sunny warm climates. The striking foliage, paired with gorgeous dark-purple- or cranberry-colored blooms, will make a big impact at retail, in the garden, and in a decorative container. Eclipse® is a grower-friendly plant that offers excellent mildew and Cercospora fungus resistance, holds up well in a garden center, and is a standout in the landscape. It grows to 3–5 feet wide by 3–5 feet tall, and is hardy in zones 5a–9b.

It is available as #2 and #5 containers and JumpStarts from Everde Growers (Booth #14037) ,

Kraemer’s Nursery (Booth #15031), Means Nursery (Booth #15011), J. Frank Schmidt & Son

Co. (Booth #19026), Oregon Pride Nurseries (Booth #8032), Robinson Nursery (Booth

#18028), Sester Farms (Booth #16025), and Woodburn Nursery & Azaleas Inc. (Booth #14043).

In addition of the Best of Show award, judges gave Awards of Merit as follows:

Banana Split® Winter Daphne (Daphne odora ‘Monzulzay’ PP35217), discovered by Cesar Velazquez and introduced by Monrovia Nursery Company. Banana Split is an exceptional new selection with variegated foliage. Each leaf has a wide yellow edge. Rose-pink buds open to white, sweetly fragrant flowers. It is a great foundation plant in dappled shade that resists reversion compared to other variegated daphne varieties. It grows to 3–4 feet wide by 3–4 feet tall and is hardy to Zone 7a. The plant

is available as #2 containers from Farwest exhibitor Monrovia Nursery Company (Booth #17037).

Variegated Frydek Elephant Ear (Alocasia micholitziana ‘Frydek Variegata’) The plant, discovered in the Philippines, was introduced by Andrej Suske and Cascade Tropicals LLC based in Snohomish, Washington. This variegated elephant ear is a sought-after form of ‘Frydek’, for its unique variegation on velvety, soft foliage. Its mature leaves can get up to 18 inches long. It grows to 3 feet wide by 3 feet tall, and is hardy to zones 10a–12. It is available as 2-inch and 4-inch containers from Cascade Tropicals LLC (Booth #7037).

Thuja standishii × plicata 'Leprechaun' PP33840, discovered and introduced by Frank Kogut of Kogut Nursery LLC, Connecticut. This unique hardy compact form of Thuja 'Green Giant' is soft textured, with a tight habit. It is great for hedges and screens, and perfect for smaller spaces. Grows to 6 feet wide by 15 feet tall. Hardy to Zone 4a. The plant is available in #6 and #10 containers and field-grown B&B from Woodburn Nursery & Azaleas Inc. (Booth #14043) and KG Farms (Booth #9029).

Earlier in the week, Variegated Frydek Elephant Ear was chosen the Best in Show award winner by professional judges. Runners up included Banana Split Winter Daphne, Double Scoop™ Watermelon Deluxe Coneflower (Echinacea × hybrida, ‘Balscmelux’ PPAF), and Peppermint Patty Heartleaf Bergenia or Pigsqueak (Bergenia cordifolia ‘Peppermint Patty’ PPAF CPBRAF),.

All of the New Varieties Showcase selections are viewable at the Farwest Show and at https://farwestshow.com/new-varieties-showcase/. As a reminder, the show will be open until 2 p.m. Friday, August 25 to see them personally.

For further questions, contact Mary Claire Lamm, event and education manager, at 503-5822011 or MCLamm@oan.org.

The Farwest Show serves professionals engaged in the nursery industry and related trades, including retail nurseries, wholesale growers, landscapers, landscape designers, and others involved in the green industry. For more information about the 2023 Farwest Show, visit www.farwestshow.com.

The Oregon Association of Nurseries (OAN), based in Wilsonville, represents nearly 700 wholesale growers, retailers, landscapers and suppliers. Oregon’s ornamental horticulture industry is one of the state’s largest agricultural commodities, with annual sales of $1.37 billion. Oregon’s nursery industry is a traded sector; more than 75% of the nursery plants grown in Oregon are shipped out of state. For information, visit www.OAN.org or call 503-6825089.

The Farwest Show, the biggest green industry trade show in the West, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023! The show is produced by the OAN, a nonprofit organization that represents and serves the interests of Oregon’s nursery, retail and greenhouse industry. Any revenue realized by the OAN is reinvested into the industry through education, research, marketing support and government relations. For more information about the 2023 Farwest Show, visit www.FarwestShow.com or call 503-682-5089.