Rogue Creamery Invites Community to Celebrate its 90th Anniversary at Artisan Corridor Block Party on September 22

Central Point, OR – Rogue Creamery is celebrating 90 years of cheesemaking with an Artisan Corridor Block Party on September 22 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., in downtown Central Point on North Front Street. This community-based event will kick off a weekend of celebrations surrounding the Autumnal Equinox.

The artisan cheesemaker and businesses of the Central Point Artisan Corridor – Lillie Belle Chocolates, Coquette Bakery, and the newest member, Ryan Rose Wine – welcome guests to sample a selection of paired bites from all four establishments while enjoying live country-blues music by local act The Rogue Rage Duo. There will also be food trucks, a wine garden, raffle prizes, and the return of Rogue Creamery’s much-loved “Vault Sale” – offering a limited, variable selection of slightly imperfect cheeses at discounted prices.

The Artisan Corridor Block Party is free to attend, though a small fee will be gathered to enjoy the selection of bites and pairings from each business. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online to enjoy the pairings; a limited number of tickets will be available at the entrance. Advance tickets are only available for purchase online and can be acquired at: RogueCreamery.com/celebrate.

Travel Southern Oregon will also be in attendance to share information about the Rogue Valley Food Trail, a self-guided culinary journey on which Rogue Creamery is a stop.

The celebration will continue throughout the weekend to honor Rogue Creamery’s roots in Southern Oregon; the independent, entrepreneurial spirit of the community that has fostered its growth over the past nine decades; and of course, the tradition of its award-winning, hand-crafted organic cheeses.

Rogue Creamery’s anniversary weekend continues the following evening, September 23, with its Harvest Dinner Celebration, taking place at Troon Vineyard in the Applegate Valley. The seated, coursed dinner will celebrate the autumnal release of the 2023 vintage of Rogue Creamery’s World Champion cheese, Rogue River Blue, along with Rogue Creamery’s partnership with Troon – where the Rogue Creamery team members pick the Syrah grape

leaves used to wrap wheels of the famous cheese. Dinner will be provided by Chef Kristen Lyon of Jefferson Farm Kitchen, and will feature a selection of locally-grown, seasonal ingredients that reflect the flavors of Southern Oregon. Seats must be purchased in advance; only a handful of tickets remain available, and can be purchased at: RogueCreamery.com/celebrate.

To cap off the weekend, Rogue Creamery will offer a free behind-the-scenes look at its organic Dairy Farm on Sunday, September 24, between 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The Dairy Farm tours will happen on the hour, every hour along with family-friendly activities and free cheese sampling. The Rogue Creamery Dairy is located at 6531 Lower River Road in Grants Pass.

More About Rogue Creamery’s History

This small, Southern Oregon creamery began as the Rogue River Valley Cooperative in 1933 – a resource to support local dairy farmers during the Great Depression. Legendary cheesemaker Tom Vella transformed the small cooperative into a thriving cheese factory. Following World War II, he traveled to Roquefort, France to learn the art and tradition of cave-aged blue cheese making from the masters. In the 1950’s, Vella was among the first cheesemakers to introduce a USA-made, cave-aged blue cheese west of the Mississippi. His son Ig Vella, “The Godfather of Artisan Cheese,” took over the family business in 1998, before selling the business to local entrepreneur David Gremmels in 2002. Under Gremmels’ leadership, Rogue Creamery rose in fame and prestige to become one of the USA’s most renowned artisan cheesemakers. Gremmels retired from his role at Rogue Creamery this past July.

In 2013, Rogue Creamery became Oregon’s first B Corporation, exhibiting the highest commitments to service and sustainability; the facilities achieved full Organic Certification through Oregon Tilth in 2016. In 2019, Rogue Creamery became the first American cheesemaker to win World Champion at the World Cheese Awards in Bergamo, Italy with its Rogue River Blue cheese; this same cheese was featured on the menu at the White House State Dinner in December 2022.

Follow Rogue Creamery on Instagram and Facebook and visit www.roguecreamery.com/celebrate to learn more about their 90th Anniversary Celebration Weekend events.

About the Central Point Artisan Corridor: The Artisan Corridor is a stretch of handmade heaven in Central Point, Oregon. Visitors to the businesses in the Artisan Corridor can enjoy award-winning cheeses by Rogue Creamery, artisan truffles and single-origin bean-to-bar chocolates from Lillie Belle Farms Handmade Chocolates, freshly-baked treats and delicacies from Coquette Bakery, and locally crafted wines from Ryan Rose Wine. Located between 211 – 311 North Front Street in Central Point, Oregon.