CENTRAL POINT, Ore.-Southern Oregon’s Rogue Creamery is being nationally recognized with an award.

The creamery was just announced the winner of the u-s dairy sustainability award for outstanding dairy processing and manufacturing. This recognizes them as one of the top sustainable producers in the country.

Some of the creamery’s efforts include installing solar panels, reducing packaging waste, and creating an employee commuter program.

