35 Years Later, Shift to Specialty Cheese Paying Off for Wisconsin Farmers

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin produces more cheese than any other state, but it also produces more than a quarter of the nation’s specialty cheeses.

At 15 different farmers markets each week in the Madison area, you’ll find Farmer Johns’ Cheese.

John Dougherty owns the company, and is the third of his name to own the same dairy farm. They used to have about 200 cows, but Dougherty decided to make a change.

“So we went back down to 30 cows again, then we took all of that milk and turned it into cheese, and the cheese we market at different farmers market and grocery stores,” Dougherty said.

